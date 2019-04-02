Technology News

Tesla to Pay $31,000 to Settle US EPA's Hazardous Waste Claim

, 02 April 2019
Tesla will pay a $31,000 (roughly Rs. 21 lakhs) penalty and purchase $55,000 (roughly Rs. 38 lakhs) in emergency response equipment for a California city under a settlement reached with the Environmental Protection Agency over federal hazardous waste violations at its automotive factory, the government said Monday.

The EPA said in a statement that Tesla will take specific steps to properly manage hazardous wastes at its factory after unannounced inspections in 2017 to its Fremont, California factory. The EPA said Tesla had failed to comply with air emissions standards for equipment leaks and management requirements for generators of hazardous wastes.

Tesla said in a statement that since the 2017 inspections "all gaps identified in the inspection have been resolved by Tesla."

Tesla will provide at least $55,000 worth of emergency response equipment for the city of Fremont Fire Department as part of the settlement.

Further reading: Tesla, EPA
