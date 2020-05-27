Technology News
Tesla to Cut Car Prices in North America, China

Tesla Model S sedans will now be priced from $79,990 in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2020 12:52 IST
Highlights
  • Model X SUVs will now start from $84,990 in the US
  • Tesla said it will also cut prices in China
  • Prices of China-made Model 3 remain unchanged

Tesla said on Wednesday it will cut prices of its electric vehicles in North America as the firm ramps up car production at its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns. The price cut comes as states after lockdowns during which demand for cars waned. It was not immediately clear by how much Tesla was cutting its prices or when the cuts would take effect.

The company's Model S sedans will now be priced from $79,990 (roughly Rs. 60.48 lakh), and its Model X sport utility vehicles from $84,990 (roughly Rs. 64.26 lakh), according to its website. The cheapest Model 3 sedan will be priced at $37,990 (roughly Rs. 28.72 lakh), the website said.

Tesla said it will also cut prices in China, the company's usual practice after price adjustments in the United States.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post it will cut prices for the Model S and Model X cars it imports, but keep prices of locally-made Model 3 cars unchanged.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model X
