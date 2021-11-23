Technology News
loading

Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said the company plans to start limited production of its Model Y mid-size SUV this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 November 2021 11:25 IST
Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion

Tesla is expected to receive nearly $65 million (roughly Rs. 485 crore) in local tax rebates

Highlights
  • The TDLR regulates and licenses a broad range of businesses, facilities
  • Elon Musk said Tesla plans to start production of Model Y mid-size SUV
  • Tesla's new factory is located close to airport on outskirts of Austin

Tesla is planning to spend more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,450 crore) on its new vehicle factory in Austin, Texas, US, and plans to complete construction by the end of this year, public filings with a Texas state agency showed.

Filings submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) on Friday outlined Tesla's spending on various manufacturing capabilities at its Austin factory. The company said it plans to complete construction of its general assembly, paint, casting, stamping, and body shop facilities by December 31.

The five facilities would have a combined square footage of nearly 4.3 million (0.4 square kilometre), and cost a combined $1.06 billion (roughly Rs. 7,900 crore), according to the filings.

Electric vehicle news outlet Electrek first reported on the filings on Monday.

The TDLR regulates and licenses a broad range of businesses, facilities, and equipment. The Tesla filings were made under the agency's architectural barriers project, which reviews and inspects projects ensure they comply with Texas' accessibility regulations.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has previously said the company plans to start limited production of its Model Y mid-size SUV this year, and high-volume production next year.

Construction for Tesla's new factory, located close to the airport on the eastern outskirts of Austin and projected to cost $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore), began during the summer of 2020. The company is expected to receive nearly $65 million (roughly Rs. 485 crore) in local tax rebates for the factory, which Tesla said will create some 10,000 jobs, most of them low skilled.

Construction groups can be seen working on the massive plant day and night, and the factory building is expected to be at least 0.75 miles (1.21km) long once completed.

Tesla has also said it would move its headquarters to Austin, Texas from California.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, EV, Electric vehicle, Electric car
Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked

Related Stories

Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Is Going to Get Costlier From December 13: All Details
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  5. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin in Market Value
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Teased to Be First in the Series With a 6nm MediaTek SoC
  8. NASA Set to Launch DART Asteroid-Crashing Mission Next Week: How to Watch
  9. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: A Slim and Light Fitness Tracker
  10. Priyanka Chopra Shows Up in The Matrix Resurrections Character Posters
#Latest Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Team Warns Investors of Ongoing Scam on Telegram, Posts Warning Video
  2. Walmart Partners With DroneUp to Start Drone Deliveries in Arkansas
  3. Bitcoin Continues to Slip to Values Below $57,000 as Market Focus Shifts to Altcoins
  4. Samsung to Pick Taylor, Texas, for Its $17-Billion Chip Plant: Report
  5. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From December 13: All Details
  6. Infinix Inbook X1 Laptop Set to Launch in India with Lightweight Build, 55Whr Battery
  7. Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion
  8. Motorola Moto G31 India Launch Tipped for November-End, Price Leaked
  9. Amazon Buyout of MGM Should Be Blocked, US Unions Demand
  10. PUBG: New State Getting Anti-Cheating Update on Android, With Extra Medals for Players
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com