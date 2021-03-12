Technology News
loading

Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report

Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 March 2021 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report

In January, Tesla incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private with registered office in Bengaluru

Highlights
  • Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in Karnataka
  • The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages
  • Tata Motors last week denied any tie-up with Tesla

Tesla is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons' power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5 percent to their best closing level since June 9, 2014 after the report, which comes as the Palo Alto-based electric-car maker gears up for an India launch later this year with plans to import and sell its Model 3 electric sedan in India.

Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters

The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said..

The two companies were not immediately available for comment.

In January, the US electric-car maker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for global technology companies.

Tata Motors, the carmaking unit of Tata Sons, last week denied any tie-up with Tesla, after media reports suggested the two companies were discussing a partnership.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tata Power
Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch

Related Stories

Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Teased Again in Promo Video With Hasselblad-Branded Cameras
  2. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
  3. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  4. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  5. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  7. Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed With Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics Card in India
  8. Vivo X60 Series to Launch in India March 25, Ecommerce Availability Teased
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Said to Have Been Asked for Information and Documents by Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe
  2. Tesla Said to Be in Talks With Tata Power for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected March 17 Launch
  4. Facebook, Google Lobbyists Fight Bill That Would Help US News Industry
  5. Spotify Mobile App Gets Support for 12 Indian Languages Including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and More
  6. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
  7. Global Smartphone Shipments to Grow by 5.5 Percent in 2021 Due to 5G Development: IDC
  8. LG to Invest $4.5 Billion in Its US Battery Business for Electric Vehicles
  9. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Set for March 25, Flipkart and Amazon Availability Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Getting March 2021 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com