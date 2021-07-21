Technology News
loading

Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Musk added that over time, Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2021 11:53 IST
Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Tesla's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge

Highlights
  • Charging companies are also building out charging networks across the US
  • Tesla has over 25,000 superchargers globally
  • Other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups

Tesla plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries.

Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge.

In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration late last month embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,52,170 crores) on infrastructure projects, including $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 55,950 crores) on electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations.

Charging companies such as Blink Charging, EVgo, ChargePoint Holdings, and Volkswagen's Electrify America are also building out charging networks across the United States.

Improvement in charging infrastructure across US could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Supercharger
Pegasus Spyware Potentially Targeted French President Emmanuel Macron’s Phone on Behalf of Morocco: Report

Related Stories

Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  4. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  6. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  7. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked for August 11, New Foldables Expected
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  10. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 11; Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Surface Again
  2. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Receive Major Camera Improvements; Galaxy M51 Getting 360 Audio: Reports
  3. Tesla Plans to Open Its Supercharger Network to Other Electric Vehicles Later This Year, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  4. Pegasus Spyware Potentially Targeted French President Emmanuel Macron’s Phone on Behalf of Morocco: Report
  5. Google’s Messages to Be Made Default App on Android Devices by Verizon Starting 2022
  6. Netflix’s Gaming Push Begins on Mobile, Will Be a ‘Core Part of Its Subscription Offering’
  7. Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro
  8. YouTube Launches ‘Super Thanks’ Money-Making Feature to Attract Creators
  9. Instagram to Let Users Control How Much Sensitive Content They See Under 'Explore' Tab
  10. ‘You Guys Paid for All of This’, Jeff Bezos Thanks Amazon Employees, Customers, After Returning From Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com