Technology News

Elon Musk Hires Famous Meme-Maker Adam Koszary to Handle Tesla's Social Media

Koszary, currently working at The Museum of English Rural Life, run by the University of Reading, will join Tesla in July.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk Hires Famous Meme-Maker Adam Koszary to Handle Tesla's Social Media

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has hired famous meme-creator, Adam Koszary to be the social media manager for his Electric Vehicle (EV) company, Tesla.

Koszary, the programme manager for the The Museum of English Rural Life, run by the University of Reading, will join Tesla in July, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The museum's twitter account, @TheMerl went viral last April when Koszary, who was trawling the archive looking for an image to mark International Unicorn Day, posted an old archived picture of a large sheep with unusual horns and captioned it - "Look at this absolute unit".

In the social networking lingo, the term "absolute unit" stands for anything over-sized and the picture of the large sheep went viral online overnight.

The tweet has now been retweeted more than 31,000 times and has over 1,11,000 likes, the report said.

At the time, the viral meme prompted Musk not only to change his Twitter profile picture to that of this sheep, but also to change his bio to read "Absolute Unit". He also added the museum's page to the 84 accounts he follows.

In response MERL used Musk's picture as its own profile image.

The entertaining banter exchanged between Musk and MERL's account landed Koszary in Tesla one year after he shared the famous meme.

"Sob! We're obviously very sad that the lovely and talented Adam now won't be joining us, but know he'll do a great job at Tesla," The Royal Academy, where Koszary was supposed to join as the social media editor, confirmed the news on Twitter. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Adam Koszary
EE, Vodafone Suspend Launch of Huawei 5G Phones in the UK
How Huawei's US Ban Threatens to Throttle Global 5G Rollout
Honor Smartphones
Elon Musk Hires Famous Meme-Maker Adam Koszary to Handle Tesla's Social Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. WhatsApp Ads Coming to the Status Section Next Year: Report
  4. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  5. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. Redmi K20 to Sport 7th-Gen In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Xiaomi Confirms
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 9.4 Million: TRAI
  9. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  10. Election Results 2019: How to Check Election Result Online via Google, App, Website
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.