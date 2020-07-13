Tesla Slashes Model Y Price as Pandemic Weighs on Auto Sector

Photo Credit: Reuters
Tesla cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,25,400), just four months after its launch, as the US electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla's Model 3, Model X, and Model S. The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.
The Model Y now starts at $49,990 (roughly Rs. 37.56 lakh), down nearly 6 percent from its previous price of $52,990 (roughly Rs. 39.81 lakh), according to the carmaker's website.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company started deliveries of the Model Y in March, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling out their own electric rivals.
In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable, marking the first time in the company's 17-year history that one of its new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter.
© Thomson Reuters 2020
