NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Sent Subpoenas by US SEC Over CEO Elon Musk's Buyout Plans: Report

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Sent Subpoenas by US SEC Over CEO Elon Musk's Buyout Plans: Report

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured," Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The electric carmaker's shares fell as much as 4 percent but cut their losses after Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it was dropping equity coverage of Tesla because it is acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the automaker.

Investors viewed the Goldman statement as confirming a tweet from Elon Musk on Monday about working with Goldman, even as the reported subpoenas indicated the SEC has opened a formal investigation into a matter.

The latest news extended the roller-coaster ride for Tesla investors in recent days, adding to uncertainty about the future course of the company and whether a deal can be done amid growing regulatory complications.

Tesla and the SEC declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla's shares soaring 11 percent when he tweeted early last week that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.

The shares fell 2.6 percent to $338.69 on Wednesday, below $341.99, their closing price the day before Musk tweeted his plan to take Tesla private.

The Tesla CEO provided no details of his funding until Monday, when he said in a blog on Tesla's website that he was in discussions with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and other potential backers but that financing was not yet nailed down.

Musk also tweeted late Monday night he was working with Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Silver Lake as financial advisers. However, as of Tuesday, Goldman was still negotiating its terms of engagement with Musk, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 47-year old billionaire's tweet about secured funding may have violated U.S. securities law if he misled investors. On Monday, lawyers told Reuters Musk's statement indicated he had good reason to believe he had funding but seemed to have overstated its status by saying it was secured.

The SEC has opened an inquiry into Musk's tweets, according to one person with direct knowledge of the matter. Reuters was not immediately able to ascertain if this had escalated into a full-blown investigation on Wednesday.

This source said Tesla's independent board members had hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to help handle the SEC inquiry and other fiduciary duties with respect to a potential deal.

The Wall Street Journal said the SEC was seeking information from each Tesla director.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
Lenovo Posts First Quarter Profit as Recovery Continues
Google Promises Fix for Pixel XL Charging Bug After Android Pie Update
Vivo Nex
Tesla Sent Subpoenas by US SEC Over CEO Elon Musk's Buyout Plans: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  4. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  5. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  6. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  7. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Teased to Be Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.