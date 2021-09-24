Technology News
loading

Tesla 'Self-Driving' Safety Concerns Raised by San Francisco Authorities as Public Test Nears

Tesla sparked controversy by testing the unfinished technology to 2,000 people since October on public roads.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 12:35 IST
Tesla 'Self-Driving' Safety Concerns Raised by San Francisco Authorities as Public Test Nears

Tesla has said the FSB beta "may do the wrong thing at the worst time

Highlights
  • Tesla drivers would be able to request a “beta” version of FSD
  • Musk said there have been no accidents with the beta users
  • The beta offers features allowing vehicles to navigate and change lanes

San Francisco transport authorities on Thursday raised concerns about the safety record of Tesla's advanced driver assistant system, as the electric car maker prepared a wide release of a test version of the software that works on city streets and highways.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) also disputed the name of the system, "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) saying it is an advanced driver assistance program, not an autonomous vehicle system.

Tilly Chang, Executive Director of the SFCTA, said in a statement to Reuters that a human driver should "continuously monitor" Tesla's FSD system.

"We are concerned about the safety record of this service and the name of the service as it could be confusing for consumers, and hope DMV, FTC and NHTSA continue to monitor and analyse this issue to protect consumers and the traveling public," she said.

The authority administers funding for transit and roadway projects in San Francisco. A number of Tesla crashes, now under federal investigation, have heightened regulatory scrutiny this year.

On Monday, California's state regulator said: "Based on information Tesla has provided the DMV, the feature does not make the vehicle an autonomous vehicle per California regulations."

The California Department of Motor Vehicles reiterated that it was "reviewing the company's use of the term 'Full Self-Driving' for its technology.”

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. Last week, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla drivers would be able to request a “beta” version of its "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" software starting Friday. Those rated "good drivers" by Tesla's insurance calculator would be able to use the system.

Tesla sparked controversy by testing the unfinished technology to 2,000 people since October on public roads.

Musk said there have been no accidents with the beta users.

"FSD beta system at times can seem so good that vigilance isn't necessary, but it is. Also, any beta user who isn't super careful will get booted," Musk tweeted.

The beta offers features allowing vehicles to navigate and change lanes on city streets and enabling left and right turns.

Tesla has said the FSB beta "may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, FSD, Full Self Driving
Chip Shortage: White House Prods Companies on Semiconductor Information Request

Related Stories

Tesla 'Self-Driving' Safety Concerns Raised by San Francisco Authorities as Public Test Nears
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  8. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  9. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Get 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
  2. Cryptocurrency Transactions Deemed Illegal by China's Central Bank, Bitcoin Down 6 Percent
  3. Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
  4. Microfliers, or Flying Microchips, Are the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structures: Research
  5. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  7. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  8. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  9. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  10. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com