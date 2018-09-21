NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Sees Another Key Executive Resign in Ongoing Spree of Departures

, 21 September 2018
Tesla Sees Another Key Executive Resign in Ongoing Spree of Departures

Electric car maker Tesla's Vice President of Global Supply Management Liam O' Connor has resigned from the company.

His exit comes after other positions were recently vacated, including those of chief accounting officer, head of human resources and head of communications.

"O'Connor, who joined Tesla from Apple in 2015, is the latest high-ranking Tesla employee to exit the company amid a tumultuous year.

"Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after about a month on the job there, while the company's prior HR boss Gaby Toledano said she would not return after her earlier reported leave of absence," CNBC reported on Friday.

This comes at a time when the electric car maker has confirmed that it is under probe by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) over its Chairman and CEO Elon Musk's announcement of talking the company private.

However, it's not clear what the Justice Department is investigating.

At least 42 executives have left the electric car-maker in 2018, according to a tracker maintained by Tesla short-seller Jim Chanos.

The company laid off almost 9 per cent of its workforce in June.

Further reading: Tesla
Tesla Sees Another Key Executive Resign in Ongoing Spree of Departures
