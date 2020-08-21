Technology News
loading

Tesla Seeks Approval for Sensor That Could Detect Child Left in Hot Cars

Tesla wants permission to use unlicensed millimetre-wave sensors that would operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 August 2020 14:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Seeks Approval for Sensor That Could Detect Child Left in Hot Cars

The radar-based system "provides depth perception and can 'see' through soft materials

Highlights
  • Tesla wants permission from FCC to use unlicensed millimetre-wave sensors
  • Sensors would operate at higher power levels than allowed
  • Sensor would help prevent children from being left behind in hot cars

Tesla asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to market a short-range interactive motion-sensing device that could help prevent children from being left behind in hot cars and boost theft-prevention systems.

The California automaker wants permission to use unlicensed millimetre-wave sensors that would operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.

Tesla's device would utilise four transmit and three receive antennas driven by a radar front-end unit. Tesla says millimetre wave radar technology has advantages over other sensing systems like camera-based or in-seat occupant detection systems.

The radar-based system "provides depth perception and can 'see' through soft materials, such as a blanket covering a child in a child restraint."

Tesla added it "can differentiate between a child and an object left on the seat, reducing the likelihood of false alarms" and can detect "micromovements like breathing patterns and heart rates, neither of which can be captured by cameras or in-seat sensors alone."

Radar imaging, Tesla adds, can assess body size to optimize airbag deployment in a crash depending on whether an adult or child is seated, which it says would be more effective than existing weight-based, in-seat sensor systems.

It would also more accurately determine when to engage seat belt reminders.

The FCC is seeking public comment on Tesla's request through September 21.

Tesla notes the FCC in 2018 granted a similar request for a device of Alphabet Google that works under identical operating parameters.

Valeo North America submitted a request in March to the FCC for its in-vehicle safety-related monitoring device that would also detect children in cars. The request is pending.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 50 children died when left behind in hot cars in both 2019 and 2018. Of those incidents, 54 percent occurred because someone forgot a child.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, FCC
Google Fixes Serious Security Bug Impacting Gmail, G Suite Users Months After Its Discovery
Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside Oppo F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display and Quad Cameras Teased

Related Stories

Tesla Seeks Approval for Sensor That Could Detect Child Left in Hot Cars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  2. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  5. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  6. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  7. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  8. Oppo A53 2020 Launched With Snapdragon 460 SoC: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removes 380,000 Videos in US for Violating Hate Speech Policy
  2. PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24, May Bring Erangel 2.0
  3. Tesla Seeks Approval for Sensor That Could Detect Child Left in Hot Cars
  4. Apple May Use Cheaper Battery Parts to Save on Costs in iPhone 12: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside Oppo F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display and Quad Cameras Teased
  6. Facebook Confirms Zuckerberg Interviewed in US FTC Investigation
  7. Google Fixes Serious Security Bug Impacting Gmail, G Suite Users Months After Its Discovery
  8. Nokia C3 With HD+ Display, 3,040mAh Battery May Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25, to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor ViewPad 6, Honor ViewPad X6 to Launch on September 4: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com