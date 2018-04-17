Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Says Model 3 Production Temporarily Shut Down

 
, 17 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Says Model 3 Production Temporarily Shut Down

Highlights

  • Company says it is a planned production pause
  • These periods are used to improve automation: Tesla
  • Musk acknowledged that he had over-relied on automation in assembly line

Tesla has temporarily suspended its Model 3 assembly line in what the company said on Monday was a planned production pause, as the automaker continues to face challenges ramping up its new sedan.

It was the second time since February that Tesla has temporarily shut down its production line for the Model 3 at its Fremont, California plant.

"These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates," a Tesla representative said on Monday.

BuzzFeed, which first reported the news, said workers were expected to use vacation days or stay home without pay during the four- to five-day production pause.

After repeated delays in production of its Model 3 sedan, Tesla is now trying to catch up to a target of building 2,500 vehicles per week by the end of the second quarter. Problems within its heavily roboticised assembly line have complicated those efforts.

On Friday, Musk acknowledged for the first time that he had over-relied on automation in the Model 3 assembly line, a stunning concession from Tesla's leader who has previously scoffed at competitors' manufacturing prowess and bragged about creating an "Alien Dreadnought" within the Fremont factory by 2018.

"Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake," Musk tweeted on Friday. "To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated."

He also tweeted on Friday that Tesla would be profitable and cash flow positive in the third and fourth quarters, with no need to raise money.

Many analysts dispute this analysis, which hinges on a rapid rise in production of the Model 3 sedan. Delays and lower-than-expected volume have postponed revenue from cars being delivered to customers from reaching Tesla's bottom line.

Shares did not move after hours after falling 3 percent on Monday, pressured by Musk's acknowledgement, a report alleging that Tesla undercounted worker injuries - which the company denies - and an amended lawsuit originally filed last year that alleges Musk misled investors about Model 3 production.

In February, Tesla suspended production of its Model 3 for four days in what it said was planned work to adjust equipment in order to improve automation and address bottlenecks. It warned of possibly more periods of downtime in coming months.

Automakers generally do stop or slow production of new models to iron out problems with the production system, although Tesla took shortcuts with the testing of its production line in order to get to market more quickly, shortcuts that some experts say have resulted in early manufacturing problems.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transportation, Tesla, Model 3, Elon Musk, Model 3 Production
Xbox One-Exclusive Below Could Come to Nintendo Switch and PS4: Capybara Games
Knights of Light for PS4 and PC Could Be Egypt's Answer to Assassin's Creed
Best AC deals
Tesla Says Model 3 Production Temporarily Shut Down
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Home TV Service Will Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month: Report
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Teased
  3. Moto G5S Gets a Price Cut in India Ahead of Moto G6 Launch
  4. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets Users Download Deleted Media
  5. You Can Now Request Money Using WhatsApp Payments
  6. OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals
  7. Sony Expands Audio Lineup in India With New Speakers and Headphones
  8. Moto G6 Plus Spotted on Benchmark Site Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
  9. OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Google Home, and More News This Week
  10. Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone on Tuesday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.