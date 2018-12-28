NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Said to Test Autopilot Hardware With More Employees

, 28 December 2018
Highlights

  • Musk has sent an email to the staffers to find participants
  • Tesla needs a few hundred more internal participants: Elon Musk
  • Company is expected to release improved features via software updates

Electric car company Tesla is said to be looking for internal participants for its new Autopilot hardware, consisting of a new neural net computer that it claims would be the "world's most advanced computer for autonomous driving".

The company's chief Elon Musk has sent an email to the staffers to find participants within the firm for the system's beta testing period, which Electrek claims to have sourced.

"Tesla needs a few hundred more internal participants in the full self-driving programme, which is about to accelerate significantly with the introduction of the Tesla-designed neural net computer (known internally as Hardware 3). This has over 1,000 percent more capability than HW2!," the Electrek quoted Musk as saying late on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker reportedly sought hundreds of employees to test its full self-driving system and offered free Autopilot upgrades with new purchases.

"If you elect to participate in the programme and provide feedback for improvement to the Autopilot team, the $8,000 cost of FSD will be waived. This is on a first to purchase basis and will close as soon as we have enough participants. this is the last time the offer will be made," Musk said.

The EV maker is expected to release improved Autopilot features via software updates and Tesla owners with the new hardware can expect more advanced autonomous features.

