Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3, Model S Cars Over Safety Issues

The Tesla model years affected in the recall range from 2014 to 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 December 2021 09:53 IST
Tesla in February agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touchscreen displays

Highlights
  • Tesla is recalling cars to address rear-view camera and trunk issues
  • Model 3 and Model S electric cars are included in the recall
  • Tesla identified 2,301 warranty claims regarding issue for US vehicles

Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rear-view camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said on Thursday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been discussing another camera issue with the automaker, while probing the company's driver assistant system.

The model years affected in the recall range from 2014 to 2021, and the total number of recalled vehicles is almost equivalent to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rear-view camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems, the federal regulator said.

Tesla could not be reached for comment.

For Model 3 sedans, "the rear-view camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rear-view camera image from displaying," the NHTSA said.

Tesla identified 2,301 warranty claims and 601 field reports regarding the issue for US vehicles.

For Model S vehicles, latch problems may lead a front trunk to open "without warning and obstruct the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash," Tesla said.

Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the issues cited in the recall of Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares fell as much as 3 percent in the morning but rebounded and were last trading slightly higher around $1,088.76 (roughly Rs. 81,030 crore). The world's most valuable automaker is expected to report record quarterly vehicles deliveries as early as Saturday.

Camera Issue

This month, the NHTSA said it was talking with Tesla about sideview camera issues in some vehicles.

CNBC had reported that Tesla was replacing defective repeater cameras in the front fenders of some US-made vehicles without recalling the parts.

The NHTSA has been investigating 580,000 Tesla vehicles over the automaker's decision to allow games to be played on car screens while they are in motion.

Tesla has subsequently agreed to remove such gaming features while its cars are moving, according to the NHTSA.

Under pressure from NHTSA, Tesla in February agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail and raise the risk of a crash.

In August, the NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

