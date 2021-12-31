Technology News
loading

Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk

Tesla’s move covers three batches of cars produced between 2015 and 2020.

By Agence France Press | Updated: 31 December 2021 16:20 IST
Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk

Tesla has been under scrutiny in China this year

Highlights
  • Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 electric cars in the US
  • Tesla cars produced between 2015 and 2020 are included in the recall
  • The recall includes around 19,700 Model S cars

Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in China over problems with the trunk and front hood that raise the risk of collisions, a state regulator said on Friday, hours after a similar recall was announced in the United States.

The order is the latest blow to the American self-driving car pioneer, which is hugely popular in China although the firm's reputation has taken a hit this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data security concerns.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the defects could affect the vehicles' backup cameras or cause the hoods to open suddenly while driving.

The move covers three batches of cars produced between 2015 and 2020. Elon Musk's electric vehicle company will inspect the cars for free and fix the issues, the regulator said in a statement.

The recall includes around 19,700 Model S cars that could have latch problems with the front hood and about 180,000 Model 3 vehicles.

In the Model 3 cars, repeated opening and closing of the trunk may damage a cable for the rearview camera.

"This will affect the driver's vision when reversing, and in extreme cases will increase the risk of collision," the regulator said.

The Chinese notice came hours after the US authorities said Tesla was recalling almost 500,000 vehicles in the country due to similar problems.

Tesla estimated that just one percent of the recalled Model 3 vehicles contain the problem, and the company knew of no related crash or injury, according to the US safety regulator.

In June, the electric car giant recalled more than 285,000 cars in China over issues with its assisted driving software that could cause accidents.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla Recall, Model 3, Model S, Elon Musk
Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics

Related Stories

Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  4. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  5. iPhone 13 Users Demand Noise Cancellation Option Offered in Earlier Models
  6. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme 9 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Reports
  10. Infinix Note 11 Review: Budget Entertainer?
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Recall Nearly 200,000 Cars in China Over Collision Risk
  2. Samsung Exynos 2200 Officially Teased, Could Be Powered by AMD's RDNA 2 Graphics
  3. Vi Rs. 601 Prepaid Recharge Plan Reintroduced With Reduced Validity of 28 Days
  4. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December 2021 Update Paused Amid Call Drop Issues
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Render Leak Suggests S Pen Support; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Colours Tipped
  6. South Korea to Develop Technology for Artificial Sun to Maintain 100 Million Degrees for 300 Seconds by 2026
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Cases Accidentally Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Florida-Based Restaurant Gives a Crypto Flavour to Menu, Serves Asset-Themed Dishes
  9. Bitcoin Faces Uncertain 2022 After Record Year
  10. OpeaSea Said to Have Frozen Trade of 16 Stolen Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Worth $2.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com