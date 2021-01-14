Technology News
loading

Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US

The US auto safety agency says touchscreen displays not working in Tesla Model S and Model X could pose safety risk.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2021 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US

NHTSA noted that Tesla has implemented several updates in an attempt to mitigate some of the issues

Highlights
  • The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues
  • NHTSA said other automakers have issued numerous recalls
  • Tesla requires owners to pay to replace the unit once warranties expire

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla to recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over media control unit (MCU) failures that could pose safety risks by leading to touchscreen displays not working.

The auto safety agency made the unusual request in a formal letter to Tesla after upgrading a safety probe in November, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles "contain a defect related to motor vehicle safety."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment but it must respond to NHTSA by January 27. If it does not agree it must provide the agency "with a full explanation of its decision."

It is unusual for the agency to formally demand a recall. Automakers typically voluntarily agree to a recall if sought in discussions by regulators.

The agency said it sought the recall after considering "Tesla's technical briefing presentation ... and evaluated Tesla's assertions."

NHTSA added that "during our review of the data, Tesla provided confirmation that all units will inevitably fail given the memory device's finite storage capacity."

NHTSA said other automakers have issued numerous recalls for similar safety issues, the agency told Tesla, including a detailed list of prior callbacks.

The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images. It noted nine prior recalls by other automakers for similar problems.

The Tesla vehicles that lose touchscreen use may see driver assistance Autopilot system and turn signal functionality impacted due to potential loss of audible chimes, driver sensing, and alerts associated with these vehicle functions, NHTSA said. It added that loss of alerts tied to systems like Autopilot "increases the risk of a crash occurring because drivers may be unaware of system malfunctions."

Touchscreen failures result in drivers being unable to use windshield defogging and defrosting systems that "may decrease the driver's visibility in inclement weather, increasing the risk of crash."

NHTSA noted that "Tesla has implemented several over-the-air updates in an attempt to mitigate some of the issues ... but tentatively believes these updates are procedurally and substantively insufficient." It noted that under law "vehicle manufacturers are required to conduct recalls to remedy safety-related defects."

NHTSA said in November it reviewed 12,523 claims and complaints about the issue, which would impact roughly 8 percent of the vehicles under investigation.

Many complaints said Tesla requires owners to pay to replace the unit once warranties expire.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Tesla, Model S, Model X
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Surfaces in Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  5. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  6. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  7. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
  8. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  9. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
  3. Intel to Replace CEO Bob Swan With VMware Chief Pat Gelsinger
  4. LG Ultra Series Monitors for Gamers, Creative Professionals Announced at CES 2021
  5. Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022
  8. Signal to Ramp Up Hiring After WhatsApp Controversy Drives Download Surge
  9. Motorola Edge S Tipped to Feature a New Snapdragon 800 Series Chipset, Poster Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com