Tesla Challenges Pwn2Own Hackers to Find Bugs in Its Connected Cars and Win a Model 3

Some Tesla Model 3 cars and $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crores) in award money will be up for grabs.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 12:40 IST
Tesla says such hacking events test and improve its vehicle security systems.

  • The annual Pwn2Own hacker's competition will be held in March
  • Hackers won a Tesla Model 3 last year for hacking into its systems
  • They targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3

Electric automaker Tesla has once again challenged hackers to find bugs in its connected cars.

The Elon Musk-run company is returning to the annual hackers' competition "Pwn2Own" to be held in Vancouver in March, reports electrek.

Some Model 3 cars and $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crores) in award money will be up for grabs.

In March last year, a group of hackers won a Tesla Model 3 and $35,000 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakhs) for hacking into its systems.

Amat Cama and Richard Zhu of team called 'Fluoroacetate' exposed a vulnerability in the vehicle system during the hacking competition.

The hackers targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3.

According to the Electric Vehicle maker, such hacking events test as well as improve its security systems.

Hackers have also demonstrated how they could trick a Tesla Model S to enter into the wrong lane by using a method called "adversarial attack", a way of manipulating a Machine Learning model.

Google Stadia Game Streaming Testing Spotted on Non-Pixel Android Devices

