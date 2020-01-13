Electric automaker Tesla has once again challenged hackers to find bugs in its connected cars.

The Elon Musk-run company is returning to the annual hackers' competition "Pwn2Own" to be held in Vancouver in March, reports electrek.

Some Model 3 cars and $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crores) in award money will be up for grabs.

In March last year, a group of hackers won a Tesla Model 3 and $35,000 (roughly Rs. 24.7 lakhs) for hacking into its systems.

Amat Cama and Richard Zhu of team called 'Fluoroacetate' exposed a vulnerability in the vehicle system during the hacking competition.

The hackers targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3.

According to the Electric Vehicle maker, such hacking events test as well as improve its security systems.

Hackers have also demonstrated how they could trick a Tesla Model S to enter into the wrong lane by using a method called "adversarial attack", a way of manipulating a Machine Learning model.