Technology News
loading

Tesla Picks Texas Site for Second US Vehicle Assembly Plant

The new factory will build Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second US manufacturing site for the Model Y.

By Associated Press | Updated: 23 July 2020 12:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Picks Texas Site for Second US Vehicle Assembly Plant

Tesla will manufacture its upcoming Cybertruck in the new Austin, Texas factory

Highlights
  • The company has pledged to invest $1.1 billion
  • Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre site in Travis County near Austin
  • Tesla will also get more than $60 million in tax breaks

Electric car maker Tesla has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.

The new factory will build Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second US manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.

Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre (85-hectacre) site in Travis County near Austin and will get more than $60 million (roughly Rs. 448 crores) in tax breaks from the county and a local school district over the next decade. Work on the plant, which will be over 4 million square feet, is already underway, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

He did not put a number on how many vehicles the facility would produce. “Long term, a lot," Musk said.

The company has pledged to invest $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,223 crores) and said it will pay a minimum wage of $15 (roughly Rs. 1,120) per hour to employees and provide health insurance, paid leave and other benefits.

The area that's home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell was a candidate for the plant all along, but Tulsa, Oklahoma, emerged in mid-May as another possibility.

Tesla doesn't have a lot of time to get the factory running if it wants to meet target production dates. The company says on its website that the Cybertruck will be available starting late next year. Tesla has often missed promised production dates in the past.

Musk has reportedly been happy with Texas, where his SpaceX rocket company has operations in Brownsville and in McGregor north of Austin.

The new factory will be Tesla's biggest so far, although it may not employ as many workers as the 10,000 at its factory in Fremont, California. The electric car maker has said it wants the new factory to be in the center of the country and closer to eastern markets.

The Fremont factory currently is Tesla's only US assembly plant. It has a second US factory in Reno, Nevada, where it builds batteries for its vehicles and employs about 6,500 people. Tesla also has a factory in Shanghai and another one under construction in Germany.

Musk has been unhappy with California, where earlier this year he defied local orders to stay closed to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Musk has threatened to move the company's headquarters out of Palo Alto and all future vehicles out of the plant in Fremont, a reworked factory that once was run jointly by Toyota and General Motors.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not allowed cities and counties to impose local orders that would close businesses as the virus began surging to record levels this summer. The state did not give Tesla any additional financial incentives, Abbott spokesman John Wittman said.

“Tesla is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world, and we are proud to welcome its team to the State of Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

Texas has no corporate or individual income taxes. It also touts the region's young workforce as one of the most educated in the country. Nearly 47 percent of adults have at least a bachelor's degree, pushing Austin into the top 10 among large metro areas, the site says. But at present, Tesla can't legally sell its vehicles in Texas. A state law requires cars to be sold through franchised dealers, not company stores like Tesla operates.

Tulsa put up a good fight, but may have been used to win better terms from Texas. Oklahoma boasts about its low tax rates and cost of living, particularly low utility costs. Musk even visited the Tulsa site earlier this month.

Oklahoma hasn't had an auto manufacturer in the state since General Motors shuttered its Oklahoma City facility in 2005, but Tulsa is home to an American Airlines maintenance facility that employs about 5,200 workers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Cybertruck
BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer Base Tariff of Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 Packs
Flipkart Buys Parent Walmart's India Wholesale Business, Plans to Launch Flipkart Wholesale Next Month

Related Stories

Tesla Picks Texas Site for Second US Vehicle Assembly Plant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Blue Marble 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale From August 6
  3. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  4. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  8. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Buys Parent Walmart's India Wholesale Business, Plans to Launch Flipkart Wholesale Next Month
  2. Honor 9A to Launch in India on July 31, Sales to Likely Kick Off During Amazon Prime Day
  3. Tesla Picks Texas Site for Second US Vehicle Assembly Plant
  4. BSNL Revises Several Prepaid Plans to Offer Base Tariff of Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 Packs
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: OnePlus 8, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Others to Get Price Discounts
  6. China Launches Mars Probe in Space Race With US
  7. Ubisoft Vows Action on Allegations as It Posts Bookings Beat
  8. Tesla Reports Surprise Profit Despite COVID-19 Upheaval
  9. PUBG 8.1 Update Is Live on PC and Consoles With Major Changes to Sanhok Map, Loot Truck, and More
  10. Twitter Hack: Hackers Likely Saw Direct Messages of 36 Accounts, Including Netherlands Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com