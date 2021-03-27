Technology News
loading

Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage

Nio now expects to deliver 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter, down from a 20,000 to 20,500 range previously.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 March 2021 10:59 IST
Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage

Nio is one the main challengers to Tesla

Highlights
  • Ford, Honda, General Motors, Volkswagen were caught off guard by shortage
  • Chip shortages have cost 130,000 vehicles in lost production globally
  • Nio also faces competition from home-grown rivals such as Xpeng

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio became the latest carmaker to temporarily suspend production on Friday as a result of a global semiconductor chip shortage that has led to major losses. Ford Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and Volkswagen were among the automakers caught off guard by the shortage, forcing many to hold back production even as car demand picked up during the pandemic. Chip shortages have cost the global auto industry 130,000 vehicles in lost production, research firm AutoForecast Solutions estimates, with the heaviest impact in North America, with 74,000 units lost, and Western Europe, with 35,000 lost. The chip scarcity is also a result of an increased demand from the consumer electronics industry as people worked from home and played more video games during the crisis

Sanctions against Chinese technology companies have also played a role. Nio, one the main challengers to Tesla, which dominates the EV market in China, said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant and cut its first-quarter delivery forecast by as much as 1,000 vehicles. Shares of Nio, which makes the ES8 and ES6 electric sport-utility vehicles, were down more than 8 percent in the US mid-afternoon trading. Nio, which also faces competition from home-grown rivals such as Xpeng, now expects to deliver 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter, down from a 20,000 to 20,500 range previously. Ford had warned the shortage could hit its 2021 profit by up to $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh crores), while larger the US automaker GM expects the crisis to shave up to $2 billion (roughly Rs. 1.44 lakh crores) off its full-year profit.

Ford, which was until now assembled its highly profitable F-150 without certain parts, said on Thursday it will idle production of the trucks at a plant in Michigan through Sunday. GM and Japan's Honda both said this week they would continue production suspension at plants in North America for the coming weeks. Swedish truck maker Volvo AB meanwhile said on Tuesday the chip shortage would have a "substantial" impact on its second-quarter earnings, and it would implement stop days across its sites globally beginning in April.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Nio, General Motors
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shrugs Off Concerns Over Instagram Use for Kids During Congress Hearing

Related Stories

Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Moto G100, Moto G50 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile Tipped to Get Revamped Miramar Map, Karakin Map Rotation
  4. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  5. Spotify Desktop App, Web Player Get New Design, Indian Users Get Synced Lyrics
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Is Best Budget Phone of 2021: Consumer Reports
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  10. Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall’s Factory
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro's Page Over COVID-19 Misinformation
  2. Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage
  3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shrugs Off Concerns Over Instagram Use for Kids During Congress Hearing
  4. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Called Out for Trolling US Congress During Misinformation Hearing
  5. Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29
  6. Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims
  7. Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use
  8. Snapchat Remix Feature Confirmed to Be in Testing, Will Rival TikTok Duets
  9. Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video
  10. Oppo A74 4G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Leaked Poster
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com