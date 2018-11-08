NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Names Telstra Executive Robyn Denholm as Chair

, 08 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Names Telstra Executive Robyn Denholm as Chair

Photo Credit: Telstra

Highlights

  • Musk had to step down as Tesla's chairman as part of settlement with SEC
  • Tesla had until November 13 to name an independent board chairman
  • SEC said Musk's tweets about taking the company private were fraudulent

Tesla said board member Robyn Denholm will replace Elon Musk as its chair, more than a month after the billionaire had to step down as the electric-car maker's chairman as part of a settlement with US regulators.

Tesla had until November 13 to name an independent board chairman under the settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which said Musk's tweets about taking the company private were fraudulent and that the billionaire could retain his role as CEO but should quit as chairman.

Musk said in August he was considering taking Tesla private in a $420 (roughly Rs. 30,300) a share and that he had secured funding for a deal that was later scuttled but attracted scrutiny from several government agencies.

The appointment of Denholm caps months of turbulence for the company and its stock and investors called for stronger oversight of Musk, whose recent erratic public behaviour raised concerns about his ability to steer the company through a rocky phase of growth.

Denholm is currently chief financial officer at Australian telecoms operator Telstra Corp and has been an independent director on Tesla's board since 2014.

Denholm will leave her role as CFO and head of strategy at Telstra once her six-month notice period with the company is complete, Tesla said late on Wednesday. She was appointed as Telstra's CFO in July.

Tesla said Denholm will be serving as chair on a full-time basis and that she will temporarily step down as Chair of the company's audit committee until she leaves Telstra.

The carmaker last month quieted some critics after it reported a net profit, positive cash flow and wider-than-expected margins in the third quarter, delivering on Musk's promise to turn the company profitable.

A Tesla spokeswoman said that Denholm will receive an annual cash retainer of $300,000 and 8,000 stock options annually.

The spokeswoman also said Tesla was actively looking for two additional independent directors.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, SEC, Robyn Denholm, Elon Musk
WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
Netgear Nighthawk AX8 and Nighthawk AX12 Launched, Its First Wi-Fi 6 Routers
Billion Capture Plus
Tesla Names Telstra Executive Robyn Denholm as Chair
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro Available on Open Sale in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air With 8th Gen Intel Core i3, Up to 8GB RAM Launched
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. How Apple Is Losing Its Grip on the Indian Market
  5. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  6. Oppo RX17 Pro, RX17 Neo With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  7. Samsung Details Foldable Smartphone Form Factor With a Prototype
  8. AMD Zen 2 Architecture Unveiled, 7nm Epyc Server CPUs Announced for 2019
  9. MIUI 10 Update to Roll Out to 21 More Smartphones in Second Wave: Xiaomi
  10. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.