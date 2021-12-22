Technology News
Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group

Tesla Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the "plus" rating.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 December 2021 11:20 IST
Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group

Tesla Model Y vehicles that were built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the "plus" rating

Highlights
  • Vehicles must earn good ratings in six crashworthiness test
  • They must also be available with a front crash-prevention system
  • IIHS is an industry-funded group that works to reduce traffic crashes

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said on Tuesday the 2021-22 Tesla Model Y received its Top Safety Pick+ designation.

Following a conversion to a camera-only system, IIHS said the mid-size SUV's standard front crash-prevention system earned superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.

The standard front crash-prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April also earned a superior rating in both crash avoidance tests, following a software update, IIHS said.

To qualify for the awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in six crashworthiness tests, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

They must also be available with a front crash-prevention system that earns high ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The vehicles must also score well for headlights.

Model Y vehicles built after April 2021 meet all the criteria for the "plus" rating.

IIHS is an industry-funded group that works to reduce traffic crashes, deaths, and injuries through research and crash tests.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

