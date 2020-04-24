Technology News
loading

Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut

The starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Tesla Model 3 sedans will rise to CNY 303,550 yuan (roughly Rs. 32,75,100).

By Reuters | Updated: 24 April 2020 16:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut

China will also in principle cut subsidies by 20 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022

Highlights
  • Prices of Long Range Model 3 cars remain unchanged
  • EV subsidies will now apply only to cars priced under CNY 300,000
  • China's overall car sales fell 42 percent in first three months of 2020

US electric vehicle maker Tesla's prices for two China-made model 3 variants rose after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market. China cut subsidies on electric vehicles by 10 percent this year, effective April 23, but there will be a three-month transition period.

After the adjustment, the starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans will rise to CNY 303,550 (roughly Rs. 32.75 lakh) from CNY 299,050 (roughly Rs. 32.25 lakh), while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, will be priced at CNY 344,050 (roughly Rs. 37.1 lakh) versus CNY 339,050 (roughly Rs. 36.54 lakh), a company website showed.

Prices for those models before subsidies remain unchanged.

Tesla, which started delivering cars from its $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,270 crores) Shanghai factory last year, saw its China registrations rose to 12,709 units in March from 2,314 in February.

The subsidies will apply only to passenger cars costing less than CNY 300,000 (roughly Rs. 32.35 lakh) after the transition period. China will also in principle cut subsidies by 20 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022.

Hit by the coronavirus epidemic, China's overall car sales fell 42 percent in the first three months compared with a year earlier. But the auto industry expects sales to recover as the government promises more supportive policies to boost consumption.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, China, Car Sales, Elon Musk
US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break-in to Its Satellite in Orbit
Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 401 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  3. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  4. LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 in an Online Event, LG Confirms
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro Display Plagued by ‘Green Tint’, ‘Black Crush’ Issues
  6. WhatsApp to Start Serving Targeted Ads, Reports Say
  7. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  8. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. 10 PUBG Mobile Settings You Should Change to Win More Games
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Might Arrive in 2021, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) in 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Tesla Raises China-Made Model 3 Prices After EV Subsidies Cut
  3. US Air Force Invites Hackers to Break-in to Its Satellite in Orbit
  4. Realme Android TV Reportedly Gets Google’s Stamp of Approval, India Launch Imminent
  5. iQoo 3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 34,990
  6. WhatsApp Plans to Show Ads, But Rollout Delayed Until Facebook’s Unification of Platform Completes: Report
  7. Huawei Smart Screen V55i TV With Pop-Up Camera, 55-inch 4K Display Launched
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Microsoft Surface Earbuds to Launch on May 6: Report
  10. Apple Says 'No Evidence' Hackers Exploited iPhone Mail Flaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com