Technology news

Tesla Model 3 Price Cut for Second Time This Year

, 06 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Model 3 Price Cut for Second Time This Year

Electric carmaker Tesla said on Wednesday it is lowering the price of its Model 3 sedan by $1,100 (roughly Rs. 79,000), citing the end of a costly customer referral program.

The second price cut this year brings down the cost of its least expensive variant to $42,900 (roughly Rs. 30.7 lakhs), according to the company's website.

The starting cost of the Model 3 is now about $35,000 (roughly Rs. 25 lakhs), after about $8,000 of credits and fuel savings, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted.

In a reply to a Twitter user asking about when Tesla would drop the Model 3 base price to $35,000, without credits, Musk said, "We're doing everything we can to get there. It's a super hard grind."

Tesla ended its customer referral incentive plan on February 1 after Musk tweeted that the referral program was "adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3".

Tesla delivered fewer-than-expected Model 3 sedans in the fourth quarter and cut prices for all its vehicles in the United States to offset a reduction in a green tax credit.

The company is rapidly ramping up production of its Model 3 sedan and lower prices could help it reach a broader customer base than its pure luxury vehicles.

When asked about lower prices in Europe, Musk tweeted that the value added tax of about 20 percent and import duties of about 10 percent usually result in a 30 percent higher cost in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Model 3
Samsung Galaxy A90 Concept Renders Show a Pop-Up Camera, New Infinity Display, and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Pricee
Tesla Model 3 Price Cut for Second Time This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  2. Oppo K1 With 6.4-Inch Full-HD+ Screen Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Samsung's India-First Galaxy M Smartphones to Launch in This Country Next
  6. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  7. The Motorola Razr 2019 May End Up Looking Like This
  8. Tesla Cuts Model 3 Price for Second Time This Year
  9. New DTH Rules Come Into Effect: Here's How to Choose Packages
  10. WhatsApp for iPhone Can Now Be Locked, Unlocked Using Face ID, Touch ID
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.