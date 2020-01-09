Technology News
loading

US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3

The car crash killed the driver's wife who was a passenger in the Tesla.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 19:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3

Authorities have yet to determine in either case whether the Teslas were operating on Autopilot

Highlights
  • NHTSA is sending a special team to Indiana
  • Its team will check the crash scene and inspect the Model 3
  • Tesla has said that Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers

The US government's road safety agency is sending a special team to Indiana to investigate a fatal crash involving a Tesla electric vehicle. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday that its team will check the crash scene and inspect the Model 3 vehicle involved in the December 29 crash with a parked firetruck on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute.

The crash, which killed the driver's wife who was a passenger in the Tesla, is the second one to be investigated in the past two weeks by NHTSA. Also on December 29, a Tesla Model S sedan left a freeway in Gardena, California, at a high speed, ran a red light and struck a Honda Civic, killing two people inside, police said. The agency dispatched its special crash investigation unit to the site on New Year's Eve.

Authorities have yet to determine in either case whether the Teslas were operating on Autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and a safe distance from other vehicles. Autopilot also can change lanes on its own.

Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. The company contends that Teslas with Autopilot are safer than vehicles without it, but cautions that the system does not prevent all crashes.

NHTSA's crash program has inspected 23 crashes involving vehicles that the agency believed were operating on some form of partially automated advanced driver-assist system. Fourteen of these cases involved Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 crashes per year.

The firetruck in the Indiana crash was in the freeway travel lanes with its lights flashing as crews handled a different problem.

Also, on December 7, yet another Model 3 struck a police cruiser on a Connecticut highway, though no one was hurt. NHTSA also is investigating that crash.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: NHTSA, Tesla
Google Sued by Sonos for Allegedly Stealing Its Wireless Speaker Tech
Realme Smartwatch Expected to Launch in India Soon, Reportedly Receives BIS Certification

Related Stories

US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  2. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  7. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  8. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last
  2. US Lawmakers Say Facebook Steps to Tackle 'Deepfake' Videos Not Adequate
  3. Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India
  4. Telecom Majors Seek Open Court Hearing of Their Pleas in Supreme Court for Review of Certain Directions on AGR
  5. US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Watching Penumbral Wolf Moon Tomorrow
  7. Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro Finally Start Receiving Android Pie Upgrade With ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
  9. CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
  10. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.