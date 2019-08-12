Technology News
loading

Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow

Tesla has stood by safety claims for its Model 3 in the face of regulatory scrutiny.

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow

A Tesla Model 3 electric car caught fire after crashing into a parked tow truck on a Moscow motorway late on Saturday, with the Tesla driver saying he had failed to see the vehicle with which he collided.

Asked in a video published on REN TV website if he was using an Autopilot self-driving system, driver Alexei Tretyakov said he was in a drive assistance mode in which he was still holding the steering wheel.

Tesla has stood by safety claims for its Model 3 in the face of regulatory scrutiny, while documents showed the top US automotive safety watchdog issued at least five subpoenas since last year seeking information about crashes involving the company's vehicles.

Tretyakov said was driving at around 100 km (62 miles) per hour -- the speed limit -- when the car crashed on its left side into the stationary tow truck that he had not noticed.

Footage of the incident on state TV channel Rossiya 24 showed the car by the side of the road engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. Two small explosions occurred within a few seconds of each other and the metal frame of the vehicle was all that remained after the fire, TV footage showed.

Russia's RIA state news agency website posted a video showing the car driving in the left-hand lane of Moscow's ring road, known as the MKAD, before crashing into a tow truck parked by a safety fence that separates the carriageway from oncoming traffic.

The accident took place at around 2100 Moscow time (1800 GMT).

Tretyakov, a financial market expert and the head of Arikapital investment company, said he broke his leg in the incident, while his two children suffered only bruises. They all escaped from the vehicle.

Tesla was not immediately available for a comment on the incident outside normal business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla
RIL AGM Begins; Jio Phone 3 Reveal, Jio GigaFiber Commercial Launch in India Expected Today: Live Updates From Reliance AGM
Snapchat Bets on Localisation, Opens Office in Mumbai to Expand India Base
Honor Smartphones
Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected Today: Live Updates
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  4. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  5. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Best Deals Available on the Last Day
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch in India Before Diwali
  8. Vivo S1 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  2. Google Doodle Celebrates Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary
  3. Snapchat Bets on Localisation, Opens Office in Mumbai to Expand India Base
  4. Tesla Model 3 Catches Fire After Hitting Tow Truck in Moscow
  5. RIL AGM Begins; Jio Phone 3 Reveal, Jio GigaFiber Commercial Launch in India Expected Today: Live Updates From Reliance AGM
  6. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  7. Russian Media Agency Complains YouTube Facilitates Protests
  8. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Launch Plans Expected to Be Revealed Today at Reliance AGM: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Rumoured IFA 2019 Launch
  10. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.