Technology News
loading

Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, "Limited edition short shorts now available."

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2020 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts

Tesla is selling the shorts at $69.420

Highlights
  • "Limited edition short shorts now available," Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday
  • Musk has often taken umbrage at short-sellers
  • The shorts cost $69.420 and are available on the Tesla website

After surpassing Toyota Motor as the world's most valuable automaker and stunning with forecast-beating deliveries, Tesla has taken time out to poke fun at the company's naysayers - with sales of red satin shorts.

"Limited edition short shorts now available," CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday.

 

 

Musk has often taken umbrage at short-sellers and in 2018 sent a box of shorts to hedge fund owner and Tesla short-seller David Einhorn.

The "Short Shorts" on the Tesla shop website feature gold trim and “S3XY” in gold across the back, which also happens to be formed from Tesla model names.

The shorts cost $69.420 (roughly Rs. 5,180), the last three digits an apparent reference to Musk's infamous tweet in 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 (roughly Rs. 31,370) per share, with 420 also a code word for marijuana.

That tweet landed him in hot water with the US securities regulator, costing him his position as Tesla chairman.

The Silicon Valley car maker, however, has reason to crow. Its stock has almost tripled in value this year to just over $1,200 (roughly Rs. 89,625) per share and it sold more than 90,000 of its electric vehicles in the second quarter, defying a trend of plummeting sales for other automakers hit by coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

"Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace," the product description says, adding: "Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell." It will ship within 2-4 weeks.

Tesla is expected to announce earnings results for April-June quarter this month, with analysts saying the second-quarter deliveries had heightened expectations that it will report four consecutive quarters of profit for the first time in its history.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India for Premium Galaxy Phones

Related Stories

Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale of Red Satin Shorts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
  2. These True Wireless Earphones Cost Less Than Rs 1,000
  3. OnePlus Nord Will Not Launch in the US, Co-Founder Carl Pei Confirms
  4. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spends Rs. 2 Lakh on In-App Purchases
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  6. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  7. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  8. Samsung Launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever Plans in India
  9. Apple Surveys Customers on Chargers as iPhone 12 Rumours Abound
  10. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber to Buy Postmates in $2.65-Billion Stock Deal, Expands Food-Delivery Reach
  2. iQoo Z1x Key Specifications Revealed in Teaser Ahead of July 9 Launch
  3. China Urges 'Fair' Treatment After France Restricts Huawei
  4. OnePlus Fixes Security Flaw in Repair Invoicing System for US Customers
  5. Swiggy Now Offers ‘Premium’ Gourmet Experiences Through Scootsy Integration
  6. Samsung's Q2 Chip Sales Unlikely Made Up for Smartphone Weakness: Analysts
  7. Mi Smart Band 4C Tracker With Heart-Rate Monitor, Colour Display Launched as Affordable Alternative
  8. Moto G 5G Plus Specifications Spotted on Geekbench, US FCC, and TUV Rheinland Sites
  9. Following TikTok Ban, Instagram Said to Be Testing Reels Feature in India
  10. Chinese Apps Ban: Kashmiri MBA Student Develops SHAREit Alternative FileShare Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com