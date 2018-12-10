NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla May Buy GM Plant to Boost Production, CEO Elon Musk Says

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla May Buy GM Plant to Boost Production, CEO Elon Musk Says

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told CBS's "60 Minutes" that he may be willing to buy some of the five factories General Motors Co. will idle next year, making him the second rival in two days to step up with possible job-creating moves as GM takes political heat for cutting workers.

Musk made the statements in an interview with Leslie Stahl that will air Sunday. CBS released excerpts Friday.

GM CEO Mary Barra was in Washington the past two days meeting with members of Congress about her plans to close five factories in North America and lay off 14,700 workers. She is under pressure to keep some of those facilities opened.

While Barra was speaking with legislators on Thursday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it will reopen one of its idle engine plant in Detroit and build a new Jeep, intensifying the irritation in Congress over GM's plan to cut jobs.

Tesla makes the all-electric Model S, Model X, and Model 3 at its sole auto plant in California, which it bought from a joint venture operated by GM and Toyota Motor Corp.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, GM
Xiaomi Poco F1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 19,999
Gmail 'Promotions' Bug Reveals an Algorithmic Mystery
Pricee
Tesla May Buy GM Plant to Boost Production, CEO Elon Musk Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia 8.1 With Android 9, Snapdragon 710 Expected to Launch in India Today
  3. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  4. Amazon Kicks Off Apple Sale With Discounts On 2018 MacBook Air, iPhone X, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications Tipped by Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 Price Slashed in India, Now Starts at Rs. 19,999
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  10. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.