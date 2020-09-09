Technology News
loading

Tesla Loses $80 Billion Market Value, More Than GM and Ford Combined

Tesla's shares recorded their worst single-day percentage drop ever and added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2020 12:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Loses $80 Billion Market Value, More Than GM and Ford Combined

Tesla was expected to join the S&P 500 after posting its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July

Highlights
  • Tesla lost about $80 billion of its market value on Tuesday
  • It was excluded from the S&P 500 index
  • Tesla stock closed 21.06 percent lower

Tesla shed about $80 billion (roughly Rs. 5,88,680 crores) of its market value on Tuesday, an amount that overshadows the combined value of General Motors and Ford Motor, after its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500 index.

Tesla's shares recorded their worst single-day percentage drop ever and added to the broader sell-off in technology stocks, which have dominated Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

The stock closed 21.06 perent lower, while fellow electric automaker Nikola Corp jumped more than 40 percent after General Motors said it was acquiring an 11 percent stake in the company.

Wall Street analysts and investors widely expected Tesla to join the S&P 500 after the company posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July, clearing a major hurdle for its potential inclusion in the benchmark stock index.

In a surprise announcement, the S&P Dow Jones Indices decided to add online craft seller Etsy, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne Inc and pharmaceutical technology company Catalent to the S&P 500 instead.

"On the one hand, the slide in the share price is due to its non-inclusion in the S&P 500, but on the other hand the slide is also a normalization of the company's valuation," Frank Schwope, an analyst at NORD/LB, said.

Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 index would have required a lot of funds to buy its shares. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said the exclusion likely reflects the challenges in adding a company of Tesla's size to the index.

Bets against Tesla's stock have also increased slightly over the last month, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

On Tuesday morning, short interest in Tesla was $25.03 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,196 crores), with about 8.10 percent of its outstanding shares shorted.

Tesla's recent stock rally has been driven by its blockbuster quarterly results and on bets it would be added to the S&P 500, which would trigger massive demand for its shares from index funds that track the benchmark.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, S&P 500, General Motors, Ford Motor
Android 11 Released, Starts Rolling Out for Google Pixel Phones: Here’s What’s New
Twitter, Zoom, 10 More Tech Companies Added by Indonesia to List of Businesses That Must Pay 10 Percent VAT

Related Stories

Tesla Loses $80 Billion Market Value, More Than GM and Ford Combined
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  4. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Android 11 Now Out: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future
  2. Slack's Quarterly Billing Growth Slows Due to COVID-19 Concessions
  3. Nokia 3.4 Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update: What’s New, Compatible Phones, More
  5. Twitter, Zoom, 10 More Tech Companies Added by Indonesia to List of Businesses That Must Pay 10 Percent VAT
  6. Tesla Loses $80 Billion Market Value, More Than GM and Ford Combined
  7. Android 11 Released, Starts Rolling Out for Google Pixel Phones: Here’s What’s New
  8. Uber Promises 100 Percent Electric Vehicles by 2040, Commits $800 Million to Help Drivers Switch
  9. Dune Trailer to Release Wednesday, First Teaser Reveals
  10. Samsung, LG to Stop Supplying Smartphone Display Panels to Huawei Due to US Restrictions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com