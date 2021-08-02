Technology News
Tesla Megapack Battery Unit in Australia Caught Fire During Testing

Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne is one of the biggest energy projects in the world.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2021 11:42 IST
Tesla Megapack Battery Unit in Australia Caught Fire During Testing

Tesla site had been disconnected from the grid and there will be no impact to the electricity supply

Highlights
  • Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services
  • The total cost of the project has not been disclosed
  • Neoen won AUD 160 million (roughly Rs. 870 crores) in cheap finance

A fire broke out in a Tesla Megapack battery unit in Australia on Friday during testing of one of the world's biggest energy storage projects, run by France's Neoen SA, fire authorities said.

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne on Friday morning local time, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured and the facility was evacuated.

"Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on site to manage the situation," Neoen Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said in a statement.

The site had been disconnected from the grid and "there will be no impact to the electricity supply", added de Sambucy.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.

Fire Rescue Victoria said crews with breathing apparatus were working to stop the blaze spreading from the 13-tonne battery to nearby batteries at the site.

A fire department scientific officer was conducting atmospheric monitoring, it added, although it said there was no threat to the community.

A Tesla spokesperson in Australia could not immediately be contacted.

The total cost of the project has not been disclosed, but Neoen won AUD 160 million (roughly Rs. 870 crores) in cheap finance from the Australian government earlier this year to help fund the big battery designed to produce 450MWh of electricity.

Tesla supplied its Megapack technology for the project, which is due to start operating in time for the Australian summer, which begins in December.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

