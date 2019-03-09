Technology News

Tesla Investors Sue to Stop Musk’s ‘Unchecked Use of Twitter’

, 09 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Investors Sue to Stop Musk’s ‘Unchecked Use of Twitter’

Investors claim Musk's "repeated misstatements" harm the company and its shareholders

Highlights

  • Investors seek to block Musk's unchecked use of Twitter
  • A lawsuit has been filed in the court by miffed investors
  • Musk is accused of disregarding efforts to stop making misstatements

Enough with the tweets already.

That's the message a group of institutional investors in Tesla is sending the electric-car maker and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk in broadening its claim against him Thursday, saying his "repeated misstatements" continue to harm the company and its shareholders.

Their new lawsuit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, seeks to permanently block Musk's "unchecked use of Twitter to make inaccurate statements about the company," lawyers for one of the investors, the Laborers' District Council and Contractors' Pension Fund of Ohio, said in a statement.

After tweeting last year that he had secured funding for a plan to take the company private, Musk allegedly stepped over the line again in February by estimating on Twitter that Tesla would produce about half a million vehicles this year. The suit complains that Musk and Tesla directors have breached their duties to investors.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the suit.

Musk's Twitter habit has already cost the CEO and Tesla $40 million in fines and forced Musk to give up his role as chairman in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the tweets about taking the company private. He faces even more pain after the SEC asked a judge to find him in contempt for violating the settlement by failing to clear the February tweet with the attorney appointed to be his "Twitter sitter." Musk could be fined again, hit with new social media restrictions or even suspended or barred from running the company.

"Mr. Musk has continually disregarded all efforts to rein in his material misstatements on social media," Michael Barry, an attorney for the Laborers' District Council, said in the statement

(c) 2019 Bloomberg

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
SpaceX Crew Capsule Ends Test Flight to ISS With Ocean Splashdown
Pricee
Tesla Investors Sue to Stop Musk’s ‘Unchecked Use of Twitter’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Huawei Watch GT to Launch in India on March 12
  7. US Senator Proposes Breaking Up Amazon, Facebook, Google
  8. BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
  9. M.S. Dhoni and The Office Remake Part of Hotstar’s First Five Originals
  10. Microsoft Surface Book 2 May Get a Quad-Core Processor Upgrade
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.