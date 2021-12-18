Technology News
loading

Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets

Tesla shares, near record-highs, lost their value by about a quarter after Elon Musk said he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 December 2021 10:59 IST
Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO has sold nearly $14 billion worth of shares since November 6

Highlights
  • Tesla investor has called for access to internal documents
  • The lawsuit has been filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery
  • Elon Musk was sued by another shareholder in March

Tesla was hit by a lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk's social media posts including his Twitter poll on stock sales that pulled down its stock prices. Tesla investor David Wagner called for access to internal documents to investigate whether Tesla and Musk violated an agreement with the US securities regulator and its board members failed to adhere to their fiduciary duties.

In 2018, Musk settled a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission over his tweet on taking the company private, agreeing to have the company's lawyers pre-approve tweets with material information about the company.

Tesla shares, which had hovered near record-highs, lost their value by about a quarter after Musk said on November 6 he would sell 10 percent of his stake if Twitter users agreed. He has since sold nearly $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,800 crore) worth of shares so far.

The lawsuit, filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery on Thursday, seeks to obtain records and books related to his tweets, including documents to identify whether the stock sales tweets were reviewed or pre-approved in advance.

In March, another shareholder sued Musk and its board, accusing him of violating his 2018 settlement with the SEC and exposing shareholders to billions of dollars of losses.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Amazon-Future Deal Suspended, Rs. 200 Crore Fine Slapped by Competition Commission of India

Related Stories

Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Teases Partnership With Spider-Man: No Way Home
  2. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again
  5. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. Moto G51 Review: It’s the Little Things
  8. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  9. Sony India Year-End Sale Kicks Off, Bravia TVs, Audio Products Discounted
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Investor Files Lawsuit Over Elon Musk’s 10 Percent Stock Sale Tweets
  2. Amazon-Future Deal Suspended, Rs. 200 Crore Fine Slapped by Competition Commission of India
  3. Sony India Kicks Off Year-End Sale With Discounts on Bravia TVs, Audio Products
  4. Microsoft Moves More Options From Control Panel to Settings on New Windows 11 Build
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch
  6. Telangana Joins CoinSwitch Kuber, Lumos Labs to Launch ‘India Blockchain Accelerator’ Program for Startups
  7. RBI Asking Companies to Not Save Customers Card Details Said to Hit E-Commerce, Food Delivery
  8. Millennial Millionaires Plan to Add to Their Crypto Investments in 2022, Reveals Survey
  9. Vivo S12 Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids With 8.7-Inch Screen, 5,100mAh Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com