Technology News
loading

Tesla Said to Be Asked to Ramp Up Local Sourcing, Share Detailed India Manufacturing Plans Before Tax Breaks

Tesla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in July asking for the import duty on electric cars to be reduced to 40 percent.

By Shruti Srivastava, Bloomberg | Updated: 13 August 2021 11:23 IST
Tesla Said to Be Asked to Ramp Up Local Sourcing, Share Detailed India Manufacturing Plans Before Tax Breaks

The departments have also asked Tesla for its thoughts on importing fully built cars

Highlights
  • Tesla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in July
  • The company also asked for the 10 percent social welfare surcharge
  • Tesla also pledged to make significant direct investments in sales

India has asked Tesla to ramp up local procurement and share detailed manufacturing plans before the carmaker's demands for lower taxes on electric vehicles are considered, a person with the knowledge of the matter said.

The ministries of heavy industries and finance sought the details from Tesla in a meeting earlier this month even as the government examines billionaire Elon Musk's demand for lower taxes on EVs in Asia's third-largest economy, the person said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The departments have also asked Tesla for its thoughts on importing fully built cars versus so-called knocked-down units or partially built vehicles, which attract a lower import levy, the person said.

Tesla didn't respond to requests for comment. Representatives from India's Ministry of Heavy Industries and the nation's Ministry of Finance couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

California-based Tesla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in July asking for the import duty on electric cars to be reduced to 40  from the current 60 percent to 100 percent. The company also asked for the 10 percent social welfare surcharge -- which is levied on all imported cars and helps fund health and education programmes - to be scrapped.

At the meeting, Tesla claimed it has procured components worth $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) so far from India and suggested that figure would increase following any tax concessions, the person said. Tesla also pledged to make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure and evaluate broader investments in manufacturing once it enters the world's second-most populous nation, the person said.

Musk has for several years showed his willingness to enter one of the world's most-promising automobile markets, but complained that Indian rules prohibit him from testing the waters first with imports, as high duties make Tesla cars “unaffordable.”

- With assistance from Dana Hull.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla India, Narendra Modi, Electric cars, Electric vehicles, EV
Boeing Starliner Launch Faces Further Delays Due to Issues With Propulsion System

Related Stories

Tesla Said to Be Asked to Ramp Up Local Sourcing, Share Detailed India Manufacturing Plans Before Tax Breaks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Twitter Brings Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms, Rolls Out New Font
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Wireless Charging Support
  7. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India: All Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Pirated-Entertainment Sites Make About $1.3 Billion per Year From Advertisements: Study
  2. Honor Magic 3 Series With Qualcomm SoCs, Honor X20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 With 8-Channel PPG Heart Rate Sensor Announced, Honor Tab V7 Pro With 120Hz Display Launched
  4. Banks Take Steps to Reduce Potential Cloud Computing Risks, Google Survey Shows
  5. Tesla Said to Be Asked to Ramp Up Local Sourcing, Share Detailed India Manufacturing Plans Before Tax Breaks
  6. Boeing Starliner Launch Faces Further Delays Due to Issues With Propulsion System
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Now Has 46.4 Million Paid Subscribers, Drives Disney+ to 116 Million
  8. Elon Musk Is Launching a Satellite That Will Let You Advertise on a Billboard in Space
  9. Microsoft Protests Amazon Win of $10-Billion NSA Cloud Contract
  10. Cryptocurrency Heist: Hacker Returns Most of $610 Million-Plus Crypto Tokens Stolen, Poly Network Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com