Tesla Hiring Managers for Legal, External Relations Workforce in China Amidst Public Scrutiny

Tesla’s new managers will handle government relations as well.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2021 13:41 IST
Tesla was boosting its engagement with mainland regulators

  • The job advertisement did go into details of external relation positions
  • The company is hiring lawyers specialised in construction, anti-monopoly
  • Tesla was targeted by state media and regulators in April

Tesla is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on the its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints.

US-based Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The job advertisement did go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

Reuters reported in May, citing people familiar with the matter, that Tesla was boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team.

The company is hiring lawyers specialised in construction, anti-monopoly, and data privacy protection areas, while also looking for public relations managers.

In April, Tesla was targeted by state media and regulators after a customer, angry over the handling of her complaint about malfunctioning brakes, climbed on top of a Tesla car in protest at the Shanghai auto show. Videos of the incident went viral.

Last month, the automaker sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July, including 24,347 for export, industry data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

