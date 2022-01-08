Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the US price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 (roughly Rs. 8.9 lakh) on January 17.

The 20 percent price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.42 lakh) from $8,000 (roughly Rs. 5.93 lakh) in 2020.

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on January 17. Just in the US." Musk tweeted.

Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2022

Musk also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.

"FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release," he tweeted.

Tesla has been expanding the release of a test version of its upgraded FSD software, a system of driving-assistance features — like automatically changing lanes and making turns, but the features do not make the vehicles autonomous

