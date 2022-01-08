Technology News
loading

Tesla Raises Full Self-Driving Software Price to $12,000 in US, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

Musk also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 January 2022 10:24 IST
Tesla Raises Full Self-Driving Software Price to $12,000 in US, CEO Elon Musk Tweets

"FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release," Musk tweeted

Highlights
  • Tesla raised (FSD) prices to $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.42 lakh) in 2020
  • The price of FSD software will be hiked on January 17
  • Tesla’s expanding release of test version of its upgraded FSD software

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the US price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 (roughly Rs. 8.9 lakh) on January 17.

The 20 percent price rise comes less than two years since Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.42 lakh) from $8,000 (roughly Rs. 5.93 lakh) in 2020.

"Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on January 17. Just in the US." Musk tweeted.

Musk also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.

"FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release," he tweeted.

Tesla has been expanding the release of a test version of its upgraded FSD software, a system of driving-assistance features — like automatically changing lanes and making turns, but the features do not make the vehicles autonomous

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
CES 2022 Turnout Falls More Than 75 Percent Due to COVID

Related Stories

Tesla Raises Full Self-Driving Software Price to $12,000 in US, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  2. Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch in India Set for January 10
  4. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Review: A Compact Tablet With Laptop Aspirations
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
  6. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro BIS Certification Hints at Upcoming India Launch
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. James Webb Telescope Main Mirror to Be Deployed Tomorrow: How to Watch Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Shortens COVID-19 Isolation, Paid Leave for US Workers
  2. Tesla Raises Full Self-Driving Software Price to $12,000 in US, CEO Elon Musk Tweets
  3. CES 2022 Turnout Falls More Than 75 Percent Due to COVID
  4. Intel Core i9-12900KS Announced at CES With Massive 5.5GHz Clock Speed on a Single Core
  5. Stephen Hawking’s 80th Birthday Marked by Google With Animated Doodle, Narration in Physicist’s Voice
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Lenovo Legion Y90 Rear Design Officially Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Clubhouse Now Lets Users Listen to Conversations on the Platform Without Log In
  9. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Tweet Reaction Video Feature on iOS
  10. Roblox Takes Down China App LuoBuLesi, Says Building Another Version
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com