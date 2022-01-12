Technology News
loading

Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report

Tesla vehicles with the older 10.3 FSD software repeatedly provided forward collision warnings when there was no immediate danger.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 January 2022 16:13 IST
Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report

In October 2021, Tesla fixed a software issue of Tesla vehicles within a day

Highlights
  • California is re-evaluating Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) test program
  • FSD is an advanced driving technology
  • Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over safety of semi-autonomous tech

California is re-evaluating Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) test program, to determine if the electric-car maker's software should fall under its motor vehicle department's autonomous vehicle regulations, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks, but Tesla says it does not make vehicles completely autonomous. The features "require a fully attentive driver", according to the company.

California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) informed Tesla about the state regulator's review last week, the Los Angeles Times said.

"Recent software updates, videos showing dangerous use of that technology, open investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the opinions of other experts in this space prompted the reevaluation," the DMV said, according to the report.

The DMV and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In October last year, Tesla vehicles with the then latest 10.3 FSD software repeatedly provided forward collision warnings when there was no immediate danger, according to video postings of beta users. However, Tesla fixed the software within a day.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla FSD, Electric Vehicle, Electric car, 10.3 FSD software
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?

Related Stories

Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode Announced
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  5. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
  6. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today
  7. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  8. PS5 Shortage: Sony Will Continue Producing PS4 Consoles Throughout 2022
  9. Crypto Exchange Binance Caught in Middle of $100 Million Scam in Pakistan
  10. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Full Self-Driving Test Being Re-Evaluated by California DMV: Report
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: What's the Difference?
  3. Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Big Basket May Soon Have a New Home Delivery Rival, as Big Bazaar Partners With Ercess Live
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Go Live Starting January 17: Deals, Discounts, Offers
  6. Republic of Palau Partners With Cryptic Labs to Launch Digital Residency Programme, Residents to Get NFT IDs
  7. JBL Tour One Headphones With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Adaptive Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  8. Astronomers Detect Mini-Supermassive Black Hole Which May Shed Light on How They Grow
  9. BSNL Rs. 184, Rs. 185, Rs. 186, Rs. 347 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data Launched
  10. PUBG: Battlegrounds Switches to Free-to-Play Model, Adds Tactical Gear, Action Queue With 15.2 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com