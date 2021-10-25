Technology News
loading

Tesla Pulls Full Self-Driving Beta Due to Software 'Issues' Less Than a Day After Release

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily.”

By Reuters | Updated: 25 October 2021 10:47 IST
Tesla Pulls Full Self-Driving Beta Due to Software 'Issues' Less Than a Day After Release

The NHTSA in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system

Highlights
  • Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over safety of semi-autonomous tech
  • On Saturday, Musk said the release would probably be delayed by a day
  • There was no information on Sunday about a possible new date for release

US electric car maker Tesla on Sunday rolled back the latest version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software, less than a day after its release, after users complained of false collision warnings and other issues.

The setback comes as Tesla is under regulatory scrutiny over the safety of its semi-autonomous driving technology, which it calls "FSD."

"Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta," he said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular US business hours.

The release of the new driving assist system to some owners of Tesla models, which the company said featured several improvements, had been announced for Friday, October 22.

On Saturday, Musk said the release would probably be delayed by a day.

"Regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Tesla vehicles with the latest 10.3 software repeatedly provided Forward Collision Warnings when there was no immediate danger, according to video postings of beta users. Some vehicles also automatically applied brakes without reason, users said on social media posts.

Some users said they lost the FSD beta software entirely after having problems with the latest iteration.

There was no information on Sunday about a possible new date for the release, either from Musk on social media or from Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 US vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, FSD, Autopilot, Electric Vehicle, Electric Cars, EV
Australia Plans to Force Parental Consent for Minors on Social Media

Related Stories

Tesla Pulls Full Self-Driving Beta Due to Software 'Issues' Less Than a Day After Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  5. PUBG: New State Will Be Released in India and Around the Globe on November 11
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Dogecoin - What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency
  10. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro Models Confirmed; 120W Fast Charging, Other Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Bitcoin Climb Continues as Ether Price Movement Garners Attention, Memecoins Surge After Elon Musk Tweet
  3. Tesla Pulls Full Self-Driving Beta Due to Software 'Issues' Less Than a Day After Release
  4. Australia Plans to Force Parental Consent for Minors on Social Media
  5. Facebook Was Well Aware of Hate Speech in India, Failed to Contain on Platform: Reports
  6. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Today: Time, How to Watch Live
  7. Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water
  8. Google, IBM, Other Tech Giants Underreport Carbon Footprint, Says Study
  9. Jio Profit Increases 24 Percent as Reliance Recovers from Pandemic Slowdown
  10. Lyft Records Over 4,000 Sexual Assault Cases in Long-Overdue Safety Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com