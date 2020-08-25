Technology News
loading

Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case

Earlier this month a US appeals court reversed a lower-court decision against Qualcomm, which makes technology for connecting devices to mobile data networks.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2020 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case

Qualcomm was fighting a May 2019 decision by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California

Highlights
  • Automakers urge US FTC to seek appeal after losing case against Qualcomm
  • US appeals court reversed a lower-court decision against Qualcomm
  • Automakers include Tesla, Ford, Honda, and Daimler

A group of tech companies and automakers, including Tesla, Ford, Honda and Daimler, on Monday urged the US Federal Trade Commission to seek an appeal after its loss in a case against chip supplier Qualcomm.

Earlier this month a US appeals court reversed a lower-court decision against Qualcomm, which makes technology for connecting devices to mobile data networks. The court also vacated an injunction that would have required Qualcomm to change its patent licensing practices.

Qualcomm was fighting a May 2019 decision by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, in a case brought by the FTC. Koh sided with the FTC, writing that Qualcomm's practice of requiring phone makers to sign a patent license agreement before selling them chips “strangled competition” and harmed consumers.

Automakers have increasingly put chips in vehicles to connect them to the internet, which requires them to sign patent agreements for communications standards such as 5G. The companies had previously argued that connected car prices could go up if Qualcomm won its case.

Qualcomm won its appeal of that ruling before the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in an August 11 ruling by a three-judge panel. In a letter sent Monday, the automakers, as well as Qualcomm rivals Intel and MediaTek, urged the FTC to seek an "en banc" rehearing of the case by the full appeals court.

"If allowed to stand, the panel's decision could destabilize the standards ecosystem by encouraging the abuse of market power acquired through collaborative standard-setting," the group said.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, FTC, Qualcomm
BSNL Offers 5GB Free High-Speed Data for Availing Multi-Recharge Facility on Select Recharge Plans
HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India

Related Stories

Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  3. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Bring Back Physical T9 Keyboard
  4. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  5. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. HP Expands Its Envy and ZBook Laptop Lineups in India
  7. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  8. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme X7 Pro Listing Goes Live on E-Retailer Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Plan Starting Online Sales in India Next Month
  2. Gionee Max With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc 9863A SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note Range May Be Discontinued Next Year, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Expected to Have S Pen Support: Report
  4. Realme Rolling Out Smooth Scrolling Feature to Its Phones as a Part of Realme UI
  5. Snowflake, a Cloud Data Warehouse Startup, Files to Go Public on NYSE
  6. Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case
  7. HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India
  8. BSNL Offers 5GB Free High-Speed Data for Availing Multi-Recharge Facility on Select Recharge Plans
  9. Apple's Move to Hamper Epic Games' Unreal Engine Blocked by Judge
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Leaked Renders Show Off Two Colour Options; More Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com