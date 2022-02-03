Technology News
loading

Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator

Tesla said that false braking increases "the risk of a rear-end collision from a following vehicle."

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2022 12:53 IST
Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator

Tesla recently recalled 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving Beta software

Highlights
  • Owner reports of phantom braking to NHTSA rose to 107 complaints
  • In October, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 vehicles over software bug
  • NHTSA has been investigating Tesla's advanced driver assistant system

The US safety regulator said on Wednesday that it is reviewing consumer complaints that Tesla vehicles are activating the brakes unnecessarily, in the latest regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's vehicle safety.

In May, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said dropping a radar sensor from its partially automated driving system would address the so-called “phantom braking” issue, which some Tesla drivers have long complained about.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that owner reports of phantom braking to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rose to 107 complaints in the past three months, compared with only 34 in the preceding 22 months.

"NHTSA is aware of complaints received about forward collision avoidance and is reviewing them through our risk-based evaluation process," a NHTSA spokesperson said in a statement.

"If the data show that a risk may exist, NHTSA will act immediately."

In October, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 vehicles over a version of its Full Self-Driving beta software that caused unnecessary braking or false collision warning.

Tesla said that false braking increases "the risk of a rear-end collision from a following vehicle," adding that it is not aware of crashes or injuries related to this condition.

The NHTSA has been also investigating Tesla's advanced driver assistant system following vehicle crashes involving emergency vehicles, while probing Tesla's decision to allow games to be played on a vehicle screen while a car is moving. Tesla later dropped the gaming feature.

Tesla recently recalled 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving Beta software that may allow some models to roll through stop signs, posing a safety risk.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, NHTSA, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Full Self Driving, Elon Musk
Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G

Related Stories

Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  5. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Certification Listings Suggest What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi 12 mini Could Rival iPhone 13 mini, Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised, Now Starts at Rs. 149 per Month
  3. Spotify COVID-19 Misinformation Row: Roxane Gay Removes Her Podcast From the Platform
  4. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  5. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  6. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  7. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  8. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  10. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.