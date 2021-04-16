Technology News
loading

Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee

Tesla's Autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 April 2021 18:11 IST
Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee

Tesla ex-employee Cao Guangzhi allegedly copied the source code before joining XMotors

Highlights
  • Tesla filed a lawsuit against Cao Guangzhi in 2019
  • Terms of the settlement haven’t been revealed
  • XMotors is the US unit of Chinese startup Xpeng

Tesla Inc has settled a lawsuit against a former employee who copied the source code of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's Autopilot technology, according to a U.S district court filing dated April 15. Tesla filed the lawsuit in 2019, saying its employee Cao Guangzhi, who worked at Tesla for two years, copied the source code before joining XMotors in January 2019, the US unit of Chinese self-driving car startup Xpeng. Terms of the settlement, which included a monetary payment made by Cao to Tesla, were not disclosed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla's Autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel, though the company emphasises it still requires driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous. Tesla has a factory in Shanghai, putting it in direct competition with Xpeng and other Chinese companies in the world's largest electric vehicle market

A statement to Reuters on behalf of Cao from his legal representative confirmed the settlement and said Cao had never accessed any Tesla data after he left Tesla, or provided Tesla information to XMotors or anyone else. Cao later left XMotors, the company told Reuters in a statement on Friday

XMotors, which was not a party in the case, said it respected intellectual property rights and relied on its in-house developed proprietary R&D and intellectual property

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, electric vehicles, ev, self-driving cars, autonomous vehicles, autopilot technology, Elon Musk
Apple AirPods Max vs Sony WH-1000XM4: Which Is the Best Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headset?
DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched

Related Stories

Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof
  2. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
  4. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Monikers Confirmed by Motorola India
  5. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  6. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  7. Instagram Dabbles With Letting Users Hide 'Like' Counts on Their Posts
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix
  9. Oppo A74 5G Tipped to Launch This Month, May Be Priced Below Rs. 20,000
  10. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000 Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Mi TV EA 2022 Range With Metal Unibody Design Launched in Seven Sizes
  3. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  4. DJI Air 2S With 31-Minute Flight Time, 1-inch CMOS Sensor, Up to 5.4K Recording Capability Launched
  5. Tesla Settles Lawsuit Over Autopilot Source Code of Electric Vehicles With Ex-Employee
  6. Apple Announces $200 Million Forestry Fund to Reduce Carbon
  7. Samsung Days Sale Brings Cashback on Galaxy S21 Series, Offers on Mid-Range Smartphones Till April 19
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini design Leaked, Larger Camera Sensors on the Pro Max Model Expected
  9. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Key Specifications Teased
  10. Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com