Tesla Engineering Head Doug Field Takes Break From Company

 
, 12 May 2018
Tesla Engineering Head Doug Field Takes Break From Company

Tesla's Senior Vice President of Engineering Doug Field is taking a break from work but is not leaving the company, a Tesla spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

"Doug is just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla," the spokesman said on Friday.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Field was taking a break from the electric car maker.

In April, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had asked Field to manage the company's engineering and production while Musk focused more time on Model 3 production.

Tesla had hired Field from Apple to lead the development of the electric carmaker's new vehicles. At Apple, Doug Field oversaw the development of products including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac. Field, who began his career as a Ford Motor Co engineer, had as chief technology officer at Segway, the maker of the self-balancing, battery-operated Segway scooter. 

Further reading: Tesla, Doug Field, Elon Musk
