Technology News
loading

Tesla Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Car Security Malfunction

In a statement, Tesla said it accepted the authorities' "guidance."

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 February 2021 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Tesla Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Car Security Malfunction

Tesla had announced a recall of another 870 cars, this time relating to faulty roofs

Highlights
  • In a statement, Tesla said it accepted the authorities' "guidance"
  • Tesla built its third factory in the coastal city of Shanghai in 2019
  • Tesla has faced an uphill struggle in China

Chinese regulators have summoned representatives of US electric car giant Tesla after reported technical problems with their vehicles, notably concerning their safety, officials in Beijing said Monday. 

The news comes several months after two recalls of the company's vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. 

"Consumers have cited multiple problems, related to unusual accelerations, batteries catching fire, as well as with the remote update system," the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement. 

"They were asked to strictly conform to Chinese laws and regulations" in order to "guarantee public security" and the "rights and legitimate interests of consumers", the regulator said.

No further details were given about the reported malfunctions.

In a statement, Tesla said it accepted the authorities' "guidance", adding that it was "carrying out a deep introspection on the deficiencies in the company's business".

"It will strengthen its checks and controls in a comprehensive manner," the statement added.

"We will put in place systematic controls, ensure that consumers' rights and interests are safeguarded... and better contribute in the future to the positive and sound development of China's new energy vehicles market."

Tesla built its third factory in the coastal city of Shanghai in 2019, with the electric car giant seeking to take advantage of China's ambitious objectives in terms of reducing CO2 emissions.

But the company - led by temperamental billionaire Elon Musk - has faced an uphill struggle in China. 

In October, it was forced to recall almost 30,000 cars in China because of problems with their suspension. 

The following month, Tesla announced a recall of another 870 cars, this time relating to faulty roofs.

Just last month, too, the company was forced to recall 135,000 vehicles in the US to repair a computer memory failure that it said could pose a safety risk.

Problems with regulators have done little to dent the firm's profitability - CEO Musk became the world's wealthiest person last month, with a fortune estimated at $185 billion (roughly Rs. 13,47,870 crores) following a nine-fold surge in Tesla's share price over the past year.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Electronic Arts Buys Glu for $2.1 Billion to Tap Into Growing Mobile Gaming Market
Borderlands Movie: Jamie Lee Curtis Cast as Tannis, Alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart

Related Stories

Tesla Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Car Security Malfunction
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap
  3. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Infinix Smart 5 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on February 11
  8. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India
  9. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  10. Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom in on Videos
  3. Barcode Scanner Play Pass App Turns Malicious After Recent Update, Removed From Play Store
  4. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications, Model Numbers Leak
  6. Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games
  8. Android 12 Tipped to Come With UI Changes, New Privacy Features
  9. Apple Supplier Wistron Says Looking to Restart Violence-Hit Karnataka Plant
  10. HTC Wildfire E lite With Helio A20 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com