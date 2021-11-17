Technology News
loading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells $973 Million in Stock for Taxes

Musk also acquired 2.1 million shares worth $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,355 crore).

By Reuters | Updated: 17 November 2021 11:42 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells $973 Million in Stock for Taxes

Musk began selling shares last week after floating the idea in a Twitter poll

Highlights
  • Rivian's stock jumped 15 percent
  • Lucid surged nearly 24 percent
  • Tesla's stock has surged more than 150 percent in the past 12 months

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold another $973 million (roughly Rs. 7,245 crore) in stock to pay taxes after exercising options, filings showed after the electric vehicle maker's shares rebounded during regular trade.

Musk acquired 2.1 million shares worth $2.2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,355 crore) at the Tuesday closing price and sold 934,091 for $973 million (roughly Rs. 7,230 crore) to pay taxes, the SEC filings showed.

In a sector surge spearheaded by Rivian and Lucid, Tesla rose 4.1 percent to close at $1,054.73 (roughly Rs. 78,430), leaving its market capitalisation down about $187 billion (roughly Rs. 13,90,560 crore) since before Musk began selling shares last week.

Rivian's stock jumped 15 percent, with the EV maker now up over 120 percent since its initial public offer last Wednesday.

Rivian disclosed in a filing on Tuesday that its underwriters bought 22.95 million additional shares, boosting the total size of the IPO. Including those shares, Rivian's market capitalization rose to $153 billion (roughly Rs. 11,37,640 crore), overtaking Volkswagen by $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,100 crore) and making the Irvine, California, company the world's third-most valuable carmaker. Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 8 rival carmakers combined.

Lucid surged nearly 24 percent after it said reservations for its cars rose to 13,000 in the third quarter and that it is confident it will produce 20,000 of its upcoming Lucid Air sedans in 2022.

The gain in Lucid's shares elevated its stock market value to $90 billion (roughly Rs. 6,69,160 crore), overtaking Ford Motor and leaving it $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,435 crore) short of General Motors.

Over the past week, Musk has sold about 8.2 million Tesla shares for around $8.8 billion (roughly Rs. 65,430 crore). Those sales fulfill almost half of his pledge on Twitter to sell 10 percent of his stake in Tesla.

Musk began selling shares last week after floating the idea in a Twitter poll.

With electric-car makers increasingly in demand on Wall Street, Tesla's stock has surged more than 150 percent in the past 12 months.

"There's still plenty of buying interest because I still think ultimately investors are viewing this as a phase and viewing pullbacks as an opportunity," said Craig Erlam, senior market economist at OANDA.

"If you ask me where the share price is going to be six months from now, 12 months from now? I'd say it's more likely to be 20 percent higher than 20 percent lower."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency

Related Stories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells $973 Million in Stock for Taxes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  7. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  8. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
  9. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
  10. Infinix Note 11i With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla 2020 California Crash: US Transportation Safety Board Closes Probe, No Action Taken
  2. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells $973 Million in Stock for Taxes
  3. Space-Time Travel Through Wormholes Could Be a Possiblity, New Study States
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Mark Lowest Values in Weeks, Tether Manages to Hold Steady as Crypto Market Dips
  5. Moto G200 Design, Colour Variants Tipped by Alleged Renders; May Sport 108-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  6. Octi Metaverse-Inspired Video-Sharing App Launched, Will Reward Creators With Digital Currency
  7. Moto Watch 100 With Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Launched
  8. Twitter Rolls Out Redesigned Misinformation Warning Labels
  9. Snapchat, Spotify, Google Cloud Back Up After Brief Outage
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Not Quite What You Were Waiting For
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com