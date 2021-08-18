Technology News
loading

Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge

Autopilot is a standard feature for Tesla cars and enables the vehicles to maintain distance from cars in front.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2021 17:24 IST
Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge

The NHTSA in 2018 said in a letter to Tesla the company had made "misleading statements"

Highlights
  • Autopilot is a standard feature for Tesla cars
  • Musk uses the term FSD frequently
  • NHTSA has opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes

Two US senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving.

"Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk's repeated overstatements of their vehicle's capabilities...put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to newly appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan.

"Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."

The letter, which came after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration opened a probe into Tesla's Autopilot on Monday, added to pressure on Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Autopilot is a standard feature for Tesla cars and enables the vehicles to maintain distance from cars in front. Tesla sells its advanced driver assistant features such as lane changing and automated parking under the name Full Self-Driving (FSD) for $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,260), although the system does not make its vehicles fully autonomous.

Musk, who has nearly 60 million Twitter followers, uses the term FSD frequently, generally referring to the Tesla package of features, but many consumers take it to mean fully autonomous driving. Musk has touted how safe the technology is and promised that its vehicles would soon drive themselves, only to miss his own deadlines.

NHTSA said in June that since 2016 it has opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes in which the agency suspects advanced driver assistance systems were in use.

The NHTSA in 2018 said in a letter to Tesla the company had made "misleading statements" about the safety of its Model 3 and had confused consumers. The agency referred the issue to the FTC to investigate whether Tesla's statements constituted “unfair or deceptive acts or practices.”

© Thomson Reuters 2021

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Autopilot, FTC, Lina Khan
Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate in India
iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update

Related Stories

Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  3. Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Google, Facebook Unveil Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan
  5. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  6. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Arrives on iPhone, iPad After Months of Wait
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  9. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  10. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent’s WeChat Among 42 Apps Rebuked by China Over Illegal User Data Transfer
  2. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak
  3. iPhone Users Complain About ‘No Service’ Network Issue After iOS 14.7.1 Update
  4. Tesla May Face US FTC Probe Over Self-Driving Claims as Senators Urge
  5. Ola S1 Pro to Bajaj Chetak: Take Your Pick From These Popular Electric Scooters
  6. Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate in India
  7. JBL Wave 100 TWS Earphones With Lid-Less Charging Case Launched in India
  8. Baidu Says Second Generation Kunlun AI Chips Enter Mass Production
  9. Binance Hires Former US Treasury Criminal Investigator as Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer
  10. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colourway Launched: Price in India, Availability, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com