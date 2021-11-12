Technology News
loading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian

Rivian raised about $12 billion (roughly Rs. 89,332 crore) in the world's biggest IPO this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 November 2021 11:43 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian

Rivian, which has just started selling its vehicles, did not respond to Musk’s tweet

Highlights
  • Rivian made a blockbuster market debut earlier this year
  • It is the second most valuable automaker in the US after Tesla
  • Tesla has ramped up production to deliver about 500,000 cars every year

Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Thursday high production and breakeven cash flow would be the "true test" for Rivian, a day after the electric vehicle maker's blockbuster market debut.

"There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric and combustion, but Tesla is (the) only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years," Musk said in a tweet.

"I hope they're (Rivian) able to achieve high production and breakeven cash flow. That is the true test."

Rivian raised about $12 billion (roughly Rs. 89,332 crore) in the world's biggest initial public offering this year and its market valuation hit more than $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,44,430 crore) as shares surged, making it the second most valuable automaker in the United States after Tesla.

Rivian, which has just started selling its vehicles, was not immediately available for comment on Musk's tweet.

Musk was responding to one of his followers pointing that Tesla had been selling its Roadster model for over two years with plans to roll out Model S when it went public over a decade ago.

Since the IPO, Tesla has ramped up production to deliver about 500,000 cars every year, with the company entering the trillion-dollar market value club last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rivian, Tesla, Elon Musk
Miami’s Pro-Crypto Mayor Likely to Gift Residents Free Bitcoin Wallets Loaded With MiamiCoin

Related Stories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  7. WhatsApp Rolling Out New UI for Contact, Group Info: Report
  8. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says High Production, Breakeven Cash Flow 'True Test' for Rivian
  2. Moon Fragment Orbiting Sun Along With Earth Only Miles Away From Our Planet, Scientists Say
  3. Miami’s Pro-Crypto Mayor Likely to Gift Residents Free Bitcoin Wallets Loaded With MiamiCoin
  4. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150, at Top of Range, in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
  5. JioBook Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek MT8788 SoC, 2GB RAM
  6. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked, Xiaomi Calls It ‘Inevitable’
  7. SMIC Says Vice-Chairman Chiang Shang-Yi Has Resigned Months After Chairman’s Exit
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Renders Surface Online; Shows Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Bitcoin Marginally Up, Crypto Coins Including Ether, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Continue Surge
  10. Universal Music Is Creating an NFT Super Group: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com