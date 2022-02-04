Technology News
loading

Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem

Tesla said that it's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:04 IST
Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla will fix the problem by sending out an over the air software update early this month

Highlights
  • Tesla is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue
  • Tesla will recall nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs
  • Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software is being tested by selected owners

Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the US because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started, and the driver hasn't buckled up. The recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV, according to documents posted Thursday by safety regulators. Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The recall documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Tesla will fix the problem by sending out an over the air software update early this month. The safety agency says without the chime, a driver may not know their seat belt is unbuckled, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

The company says in the documents that it's not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem. A visual seat belt reminder is still displayed.

The problem was discovered by South Korea's Automobile Testing and Research Institute on Jan. 6. Tesla investigated and determined that a recall was needed on January 25, the documents say.

The chime still sounds if the vehicles go over 22 kilometres per hour and the driver's belt isn't buckled.

The US recall is the largest in the Austin, Texas, company's history and comes as the company faces increasing scrutiny from NHTSA, the nation's road safety agency.

The agency this week said that Tesla would recall nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.

Recall documents posted Tuesday say that Tesla will disable the feature with a software update. The “rolling stop” feature allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles (9 kilometres) per hour. The feature would work as long as the owner chose to activate it and the car didn't detect any “relevant” moving cars, pedestrians, or bicyclists.

Tesla's “Full Self-Driving” software is being tested by selected owners on public roads. It cannot drive itself, and the company warns that drivers must be ready to intervene at any time.

NHTSA also is looking into a driver's complaint that “Full Self-Driving” software caused a crash in California.

It's also investigating why Tesla cars using the company's less-sophisticated “Autopilot” driver-assist system have repeatedly crashed into emergency vehicles parked on roadways.

The newest recall covers all four models in its lineup. Estimates by Motorintelligence.com show Tesla has sold just over 1 million vehicles in the US since 2013.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Car Safety, Tesla Recall, Tesla Seat Belt
Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G Series, Oppo Watch Free India Launch Today: All Details
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  6. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  7. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Flaw Exploited by Pegasus Spyware Said to Be Simultaneously Abused by Second Israeli Spy Firm
  2. Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out
  3. Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem
  4. Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle
  5. Snap Posts Quarterly Profit for the First Time, Analyst Says Much of Growth Likely Came From India
  6. NASA Says Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Delayed Again, Likely Now in Mid-March
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates
  9. Amazon Prime Membership Fees Hiked in US as Wages, Costs Rise
  10. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.