Technology News
loading

Tesla Rides Sale of Cheaper EVs to Post Record Profits; Offers Muddy Outlook for Batteries, Cybertruck

For the first time since late 2019, Tesla profits did not rely on sales of environmental credits to other automakers.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 July 2021 12:03 IST
Tesla Rides Sale of Cheaper EVs to Post Record Profits; Offers Muddy Outlook for Batteries, Cybertruck

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla posted a higher profit in the second quarter of 2021 owing to high sales of low-cost EVs

Highlights
  • Tesla shares rose nearly 1 percent in extended trade
  • Tesla has delayed the launch of its Semi truck program to 2022
  • Tesla said operating income rose with volume growth and cost reduction

Tesla posted a bigger second-quarter profit than expected on Tuesday thanks to higher sales of its less-expensive electric vehicles, as it raised vehicle prices and cut costs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, said a global chip shortage that led to temporary factory shutdowns for the automaker, remains serious, and offered no details on the timing of its Cybertruck and next-generation batteries.

For the first time since late 2019, Tesla profits did not rely on sales of environmental credits to other automakers, a sign of increasing financial health for the manufacturing operation.

Shares of the world's most valuable automaker rose nearly 1 percent in extended trade.

In a call with investors and analysts, Tesla executives said that volume production growth for this year will depend on parts availability, as it aims to grow deliveries by more than 50 percent.

Musk said Tesla has "many calls at midnight, 1 a.m., just with suppliers about resolving a lot of the shortages."

While some people had suggested Tesla build its own chip fab, he pointed to the long leadtime. "That would take us, even moving like lightning, 12 to 18 months," he said.

Still, Musk said Tesla expects to start limited production this year of the Model Y SUV at factories under construction in Texas and Germany.

Tesla said it has delayed the launch of its Semi truck program to 2022 to focus on starting factories and due to limited availability of battery cells and other parts this year.

Musk did not give a timeframe for when Tesla will start mass production of its new-generation batteries and its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

"It is difficult to say when the last of the technical challenges will be solved," he said, referring to its 4,680 battery cells.

He said Tesla has a backup plan of using its existing 2,170 batteries, adding that its battery cell suppliers would double production next year.

The carmaker, led by the billionaire entrepreneur, said revenue jumped to $11.96 billion (roughly Rs. 89,000 crores) from $6.04 billion (roughly Rs. 44,950 crores) a year earlier, when its California factory was shut down for more than six weeks due to local lockdown orders to fight the pandemic.

Analysts had expected revenue of about $11.3 billion (roughly Rs. 84,077 crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Tesla posted a profit of $1.45 (roughly Rs. 110) per share, easily topping analyst expectations for a profit of 98 cents (roughly Rs. 73) per share.

Tesla said operating income rose with volume growth and cost reduction, which offset higher supply chain costs, lower regulatory credit revenue and other items including $23 million (roughly Rs. 171 crores) in losses on investment in cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Tesla's profitability has often relied on selling regulatory credits to other automakers, but in the second quarter, Tesla was profitable without these credits for the first time since the end of 2019. Its GAAP net income was $1.14 billion (roughly Rs. 8,482 crores) in the second quarter. Revenue from the credits only totaled $354 million (rougly Rs. 2,634 crores).

"Tesla impressed with its numbers, as most of its revenue came from vehicle sales," Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, said.

Carmaker Stellantis expects to achieve its European carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions targets this year without environmental credits bought from Tesla.

In an aside, Musk said he "most likely will not be on earnings calls" going forward to discuss financial results with investors and analysts. These calls have been a colorful quarterly ritual Musk has used for discourses on Tesla technology, or to fire back at rivals or critics.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Electric Vehicles, Cybertruck
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers on Laptop Messenger Bags

Related Stories

Tesla Rides Sale of Cheaper EVs to Post Record Profits; Offers Muddy Outlook for Batteries, Cybertruck
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  3. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  4. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Soon: Don't Miss These Deals
  6. RedmiBook Laptop Range to Debut in India on August 3
  7. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  9. OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update With Bitmoji Always On Display
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Reveals Power Capacity, Two Identical Batteries, More Details
  2. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says He Is Considering Offering US Retirement Accounts
  3. Google’s Data Restore Tool Could Allow Transferring WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android
  4. Tencent's WeChat Temporarily Suspends New User Registration for Security Compliance
  5. Samsung Won’t Launch a New Note at Galaxy Unpacked, but Will Bring S Pen to Its Foldables
  6. Charging Your Electric Car While Driving on Road? Indiana May Soon Make It a Reality
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Rs. 499 Mobile, Rs. 899 Super, and Rs. 1,499 Premium Plans
  8. Binance Stops Cryptocurrency Margin Trading Against GBP, AUD, EUR
  9. RedmiBook India Launch Set for August 3, Xiaomi Reveals
  10. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor With Quantum Mini LED Technology Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com