Tesla Has Enough Orders to Set Delivery Record, Musk Tells Employees: Report

Tesla suffered a loss $702 million in last quarter.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 13:08 IST
After getting done with "the most difficult mission" for his space company SpaceX, Elon Musk has shifted his focus back to his electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla, pushing employees to hit the second-quarter delivery goals.

In an email to thousands of Tesla employees, Musk pumped up the workers to hit quarterly goals while managing all the extra production and delivery work piling up toward the end of a quarter, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

"As you may have noticed, there is a lot of speculation regarding the vehicle deliveries this quarter. The reality is that we are on track to set an all-time record, but it will be very close," the report quoted Musk as saying in the email.

"We already have enough vehicle orders to set a record, but the right cars are not yet all in the right locations. Logistics and final delivery are extremely important, as well as finding demand for vehicle variants that are available locally, but can't reach people who ordered that variant before the end of quarter," the CEO said.

Earlier in June, it was revealed that the EV company has not yet met Musk's 2019 Q2 goal.

In an email sent to all Tesla employees earlier in May Musk reportedly said that the EV maker needs sustained production of 1,000 Model 3s every day in order to beat the previous record, while its production rate has averaged 900 Model 3s in the third week of May.

In the last quarter, the automaker suffered a huge loss of $702 million after which Musk announced that he would personally examine and review every expenditure at Tesla alongside Zach Kirkhorn, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO),

On Monday night, Musk's "Falcon Heavy" SpaceX rocket fired up into the space from a launch pad in Florida, carrying a bunch of 24 experimental satellites that are intended to be safely delivered into three different drop off points in the orbit as planned.

