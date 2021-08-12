Technology News
loading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'

Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:00 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'

Musk said that public opposition to the plant was declining

Highlights
  • It remains unclear when first vehicles will roll off the production line
  • Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021
  • The environmental agency in Brandenburg has yet to give final approval

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday evening met with the leadership of Brandenburg, the German state where the group's EUR 5.8 billion (roughly Rs. 50,570 crores) European gigafactory is being built, its Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach said on Twitter.

Steinbach, who posted a picture of Musk along with the tweet, said the meeting was also attended by Brandenburg's state premier Dietmar Woidke.

"Very relaxed evening meeting with @elonmusk, D. Woidke, co-workers on both sides and myself. In an atmosphere of mutual trust we discussed the remaining tasks. Thanks to you and your great family for this visit, Elon!," Steinbach said.

Steinbach's comments come after public flight data had earlier shown the arrival of Musk's jet in Germany, where Tesla is facing delays in trying to bring the new manufacturing site on stream.

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, is scheduled to visit Tesla's site, located in Gruenheide near Berlin, on Friday to meet with local staff as part of his election campaign.

Due to environmental resistance and red tape, it remains unclear when the first vehicles will roll off the production line at the site.

Tesla has already pushed back the expected opening to late 2021. The environmental agency in Brandenburg has yet to give final approval - meaning a further delay cannot be ruled out, even into 2022.

Musk has regularly travelled to Germany to check on the plant's progress and during a visit in May criticised Germany's bureaucracy.

"It's gonna be awesome," Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday in response to a tweet that cited an article saying that public opposition to the plant was declining.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla
ISRO Suffers Setback in GISAT-1 Satellite Mission After Technical Anomaly

Related Stories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  7. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  10. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  2. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  4. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  5. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
  7. ISRO Suffers Setback in GISAT-1 Satellite Mission After Technical Anomaly
  8. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Returned $260 Million After Record Theft
  9. Reddit Was Down For an Hour Today Before a Fix Was Done
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 29 Hours Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com