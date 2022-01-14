Technology News
Tesla Heating System Faces Probe in Canada Following Consumer Complaints

In 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Model Y heat pump is some of the best engineering I’ve seen in a while."

14 January 2022
Tesla Heating System Faces Probe in Canada Following Consumer Complaints

A number of Tesla owners complained that the heat pumps are failing in extreme cold temperatures

  • The regulator said it has informed Tesla of the investigation
  • The US safety regulator did not have an immediate comment on the issue
  • Heating problems happened even after replacements

Canada's auto safety regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into the heating system of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles following 16 consumer complaints about its performance during cold weather.

Transport Canada said it is concerned that a malfunctioning heating and air-conditioning system "may affect windshield defogging/defrosting and therefore driver visibility."

"A company is required to notify Transport Canada and all current owners when they become aware of a defect that could affect the safety of a person. ... These notices are commonly referred to as ‘safety recalls,'" it said.

The regulator said it has informed Tesla of the investigation.

Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. In 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Model Y heat pump is some of the best engineering I've seen in a while."

A number of Tesla owners complained that the heat pumps are failing in extreme cold temperatures, according to Drive Tesla Canada, a Tesla news provider. The report said the heating problems happened even after Tesla early last year replaced faulty sensors in heat pumps in some 2020-2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to address the issue.

The US safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, did not have an immediate comment on the issue.

