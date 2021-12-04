Technology News
Tesla’s Cybertruck EV Will Have a High-End 4-Motor Variant, Announces Elon Musk

Musk said the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer that would "not just (turn) like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab."

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 December 2021 10:18 IST
Tesla's Cybertruck EV Will Have a High-End 4-Motor Variant, Announces Elon Musk
Highlights
  • Musk said the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer
  • The vehicle would compete with GMC's Hummer EV
  • Tesla's pick-up truck was first announced in 2019

Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Friday the electric-car maker's much-anticipated Cybertruck would come with a high- end four-motor variant.

"Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel," Musk said in a tweet.

Calling the electric pick-up truck "insane technology bandwagon," Musk said the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer that would "not just (turn) like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab."

The vehicle would compete with pickup trucks such as GMC's Hummer EV, Ford's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T. Of those, R1T is driven by four individual motors powering all four wheels and GMC's Hummer can drive diagonally.

Tesla's pick-up truck, first announced in 2019, is made of stainless steel used in rockets and Musk has touted receiving several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck when preorders were opened.

Musk said he would give updates on product roadmap on the next earnings call. Cybertruck production is expected to begin next year and reach volume production in 2023.

The company has so far avoided a major crisis from supply-chain woes and the global semiconductor shortage, issues that have hurt legacy automakers.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk, Cybertruck
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
